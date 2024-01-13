Roommate’s Mom Called The Cops On Her, So She Moved Out And Turned Off The Utilities As A Parting Shot
There are no shortage of leeches in the world, it seems, and if you’re one, there’s a good chance you’ll eventually get called out for it on Reddit.
OP makes a decent living and so offered to cover a majority of the bills with a friend who was having trouble.
18 months ago I moved into my best friends apartment because she was struggling to pay rent.
Having a pretty good income I payed the majority of the bills including all of the electric, heating, internet food costs and half of rent. I was paying roughly $1800 per month while she was paying $500 per month.
Then her mother moved in (for free) and her boyfriend wanted to come stay.
10 months ago my roommates mother moved in with us and the financials didn’t change. I was still paying half of rent, all of the electric, heating food for 3 people and internet. Her mother paid NOTHING.
My roommate met a guy about a month ago (From the other side of the country) and this week they had planned on him coming to stay with us for 2 weeks.
I was NOT happy about it.
It was clear he didn’t like me when we chatted on the phone. I digressed and said whatever.
OP was still biting her tongue when the mother picked a fight and told OP to get out.
24 hours before he was set to arrive her mother started an argument with me (Her mother is irrational and rude) after a bit of attempting to appease her, and it not working she told me “If you have a problem, you can leave” and I said “when do you want me to leave” and she said “Right now.”
So I packed a bag and left.
2 hours later THE POLICE SHOWED UP TO MY PARENTS HOUSE to speak to me about the happenings of the night.
Her mom claimed that I made her “Feel scared” and demanded a police officer escort me to retrieve my belongings from the apartment.
The police told me I don’t need them there to retrive my stuff and if they try to block me from getting my stuff to call them.
Last night I brought a buddy and a truck and in an hour and a half we moved all my belongings out from the apartment.
She did exactly that, and then called to cancel the utilities in her name.
Today I called the electric company to have them cancel my electric as I no longer live there.
The electric company let me know that they will be shutting off the power to the apartment tomorrow and reminded me that if the pipes weren’t full of antifreeze that they might burst.
AITA for not giving my roommates a heads up that they will be shutting off the power?
Should she have given her roommate a head’s up? Reddit’s weighing in!
