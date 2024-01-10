‘She 100% knows something I don’t.’ – Woman Hires New Housekeeper And She Organizes Items In The Most Bizarre Ways
by Chris Allen
Getting a housekeeper when you go out of town, or even out for the day, can be a chore. And they don’t always meet your needs or expectations.
But one TikToker named Becca could not be more thrilled with her recent hiring.
In a funny, tongue-in-cheek video, she shows us the detailed precision this house-sitter used in tidying her house.
She runs us through her kitchen, where the housekeeper organized thoughtfully! Becca shows us how the CeraVe & salt shaker definitely go together.
The multi-tiered display does look good, gotta give it to her!
Next she moves on to demonstrate the virtues of placing garlic and lip liner with bite-sized chocolate bars.
Because what could be more natural of a pairing?
She continues to walk us through, demonstrating the front and clear placement of an unpaid parking ticket.
While also answering the burning question: where did the pepper shaker go?
One thing’s for sure: this housekeeper cares. You gotta appreciate her dedication.
To see the whole funny video, check it out here:
@becccamooore
i see her vision. obviously will 100% be hiring her again
Let’s see what the comments section had to say:
The top comment is a chef’s kiss perfection.
One TikToker is as utterly amazed by the separation of the salt & pepper as we are.
While one commenter wants what we all want: a part 2.
Hey she’s just thinking outside the kitchen organization rules box!
I wonder if she can do my house…
