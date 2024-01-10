January 10, 2024 at 6:25 pm

‘She 100% knows something I don’t.’ – Woman Hires New Housekeeper And She Organizes Items In The Most Bizarre Ways

by Chris Allen

Source: TikTok/@becccamooore

Getting a housekeeper when you go out of town, or even out for the day, can be a chore. And they don’t always meet your needs or expectations.

But one TikToker named Becca could not be more thrilled with her recent hiring.

In a funny, tongue-in-cheek video, she shows us the detailed precision this house-sitter used in tidying her house.

She runs us through her kitchen, where the housekeeper organized thoughtfully! Becca shows us how the CeraVe & salt shaker definitely go together.

Source: TikTok/@becccamooore

The multi-tiered display does look good, gotta give it to her!

Next she moves on to demonstrate the virtues of placing garlic and lip liner with bite-sized chocolate bars.

Because what could be more natural of a pairing?

Source: TikTok/@becccamooore

She continues to walk us through, demonstrating the front and clear placement of an unpaid parking ticket.

While also answering the burning question: where did the pepper shaker go?

Source: TikTok/@becccamooore

One thing’s for sure: this housekeeper cares. You gotta appreciate her dedication.

To see the whole funny video, check it out here:

@becccamooore

i see her vision. obviously will 100% be hiring her again

♬ original sound – Becca Moore

Let’s see what the comments section had to say:

The top comment is a chef’s kiss perfection.

Source: TikTok/@becccamooore

One TikToker is as utterly amazed by the separation of the salt & pepper as we are.

Source: TikTok/@becccamooore

While one commenter wants what we all want: a part 2.

Source: TikTok/@becccamooore

Hey she’s just thinking outside the kitchen organization rules box!

I wonder if she can do my house…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter