She Brought A White Chocolate Cake To A Chocolate Dessert Party And the Host Was Offended. Was She Wrong?
by Matthew Gilligan
This story is just STRANGE.
And you'll see what I mean after you read on and get the whole story from Reddit's "Am I the *******?" page…
Check it out and see what you think!
AITA for bringing white chocolate cake when asked to bring chocolate dessert?
“I (24f) recently moved to the city most of my paternal families live in.
I grew up in another city and went to college on a different coast and wasn’t close with them, spending only 6 Christmases with them growing up.
I visited everyone in person once when I moved so they know I’m living in the same city.
She got an invite…
I’m a pretty good cook and baker, so when I was invited to a potluck family party at my grandparents’ I brought chicken stew which received a lot of praise.
One of my aunts asked if I also bake and I said yes, showing them a few pics of my baked goods.
My cousin Lisa (30f) then invited me to her little girl gathering, telling me it’s a drink and dessert party and that the theme is chocolate.
She went all out.
I made a beautiful white chocolate cake for the party.
It wasn’t big as Lisa told me there would be like ten people attending but because it was small I was able to make it a little fancy with silver and white winter decorations.
Everyone exclaimed how beautiful the cake was and when Lisa put it on the table it stood out as the rest was different shades of chocolate brown.
My cake was praised. The food and drink were delicious.
I hung out with my cousins and met Lisa’s friends and her husband’s family. I thought everyone was nice.
Later, Lisa called me, not exactly complaining but telling me next time I should keep to the theme of the party.
I told her I did as white chocolate IS chocolate.
She was confused by this response.
Lisa said that her husband’s sister and a couple of nieces thought it was inappropriate of me to bring a dish that stood out so much, completely ignoring the party theme. They felt all everyone talked about was my cake.
They asked Lisa to tell me to “tone it down” or don’t invite them or me to the same party because they can’t stand someone so attention seeking.
Personally I don’t think I did anything wrong but this is a group of three people thinking the same thing, so AITA?”
Here’s what folks had to say about this story.
This person said she’s NTA and made their case.
This individual said it sounds like Lisa was the only person who got upset about this…
One Reddit user said she’s NTA and said it’s a shame people just couldn’t enjoy it.
This reader made a good point.
And one reader thinks that Lisa is lying…
I’d be happy with any kind of cake!
Bring it on!
