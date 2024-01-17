She Didn’t Invite A Friend On A Road Trip Because Her Ex Was Going. Now Her Friend Refuses To Go On A Seperate Girl’s Trip With Her.
One thing I’ve learned in my life is that you really get to know what someone is like on a road trip…
So you better choose your travel mates carefully!
Was this woman wrong for not inviting their friend when she hit the road?
Get all the details below and see what you think.
AITA for not inviting my friend on a road trip because her ex was going to be there?
“So my (23F) boyfriend (25M) and I have always talked about doing a week long road trip up the northwest coast of our state.
We decided that right after Christmas would be the perfect time, because the weather would be good and neither of us would have to worry about taking time off work.
Her boyfriend had an idea…
While we were planning the rest of the logistics, he mentioned to me that his best friend, James, had previously expressed interest in doing the same trip, and that it might be fun to have a few more people come.
I agreed and so we reached out to a few of our friends who we thought would be interested.
There ended up being 6 people that joined including a mix of his friends, my friends, and mutual friends.
Everyone who went had met each other before and got along well, so we were all excited for the trip.
But there was one complication…
Now one of my friends, Kate, also would have enjoyed this sort of thing.
However, she used to date James, and I thought that having both of them accompany us would make it a bit awkward and uncomfortable for everyone else, so I didn’t invite her or tell her about it.
I figured we could do a similar girls trip later down the track instead.
We returned a couple days ago and had a really good time. Everything went smoothly and everyone enjoyed themselves.
I reached out to Kate today and asked to meet up with her for a coffee, where I planned on putting forward the idea of our girl’s trip.
She didn’t pull any punches.
She told me that she had no interest in spending any time with me, and I made it very clear that I would rather hang out with her ex than go out with her.
She found out about the trip somehow (i’m not sure who through, none of us posted anything on sm) and said that now that I’ve chosen her ex over her she sees no need to continue her friendship with me.
We’ve known each other since the start of high school, and her and James did not have a messy breakup or anything, no infidelity or abuse or anything like that, just massive clash of personalities.
And as long as James and my boyfriend are still friends he will always be a part of my life.
I’m not sure if I’m in the wrong here or not?
AITA?”
