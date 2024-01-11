She Offered To Pay For Her Cousin’s Plane Ticket So He Could Come Visit, But When He Invited A Friend Along She Cancelled The Ticket
This is a weird story…
A person inviting a total stranger along on a trip to visit a family member?
Like I said…weird.
And the woman who wrote this story wants to know if she was out of line for how she reacted to to what her cousin did.
WIBTAH if I cancel my cousin’s plane ticket and ruin his friends vacation?
“I (23F) am very close with my cousin, (20M) we were raised together so we are pretty much like siblings.
When I turned 18 I moved away from home and so we rarely see each other anymore, during a FaceTime last week I proposed the idea that he flies out to my home to stay for a long weekend and we can catch up.
They’re about to have a reunion.
I bought the plane ticket in full myself but he does plan to pay for half of it, I already have the time off work approved for when he gets here and I’ve been planning fun activities for us to do when he arrives.
Heres where I might be the *******.
But her cousin had a change of plans…
I live in a very popular vacation spot, yesterday he asked me if one of his friends could join him for the trip to my home and that he already invited her.
I told him I haven’t seen him in over two years and wanted to spend this limited time with him, I also expressed that I am not comfortable housing a stranger in my small home, I’ve only got two bedrooms.
After I explained this to him he left me on read all day, he just texted me back saying that his friend’s mom went ahead and bought her a plane ticket here anyways and they are both fully expecting me to pick her up and house her for the duration of the trip.
She decided to lay down the law.
I told my cousin that his friend needs to look into securing sleeping and transportation accommodations or get a plane ticket refund as I will not be providing her a place to stay or transportation around to activities.
He is very upset with me that I would ‘ruin’ his friends ‘surprise’ vacation by not allowing her free accommodation in my home.
I feel as though they lied to the friends mother about the circumstances because there’s no way her mom surprised her with only a ticket for the exact days I planned for my cousin to stay here or why they would tell the mother that her daughter would have a place to go after I explicitly said no.
Would I be the ******* if I cancel his plane ticket?”
There’s no way I’d put up with this!
