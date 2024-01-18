Slash My Tires For Parking On A Public Road Because Its “Your Space”? Fine. Now No One Can Park There For An Entire Year.
by Ryan McCarthy
If there’s one thing you should never mess with, it’s a man’s car.
Apparently our friends across the pond are still learning that message, and for the creep in this story, he had to learn it the hard way!
And the hard way was a revenge plan that included OP buying a car just to spite his entitled neighbor after his tires were slashed over a parking space!
Check it out!
Told ‘No parking outside my house, that’s my space” on a public road: a punctured tire leads to a year of long petty revenge
There was a bloke who lived over the road from me. He had a little “no parking” sign in his front window.
Keeping in mind this was a UK public road and plenty of places to park. I parked in front of his house, because you know it’s a public road.
But OP had no idea the lengths this guy would go to defend his precious parking spot!
He comes out and goes bananas: that’s his space and “I better move it or else”.
I refused…. next morning, the front tyre has been stabbed.
Fair enough, can’t prove it’s him, but It was him….. so…. Revenge time.
Hope your spot was worth it bud, because OP was ready to play the long game for his payback!
I bought an old Ford fiesta for £300 – it was a complete shed and genuinely had had 14 owners before me – but it was MOT’ed and I taxed/insured it for virtually no money.
He was nice enough to explain what a MOT was for us stupid Americans!
MOT’ed relates to a Ministry of Transportation certificate. In the UK every year your car needs to go through a series of tests at a certification location to ensure it’s roadworthy.
The car needs to be MOT’ed to have valid insurance; the certification lasts 12 months.
With that helpful piece of info, we move to OP’s oh-so-satisfying slow-burning revenge!
I waited for his wife to move their car from “their space” and parked that bad boy right outside his house, on the public road.
Again, bloke comes out, goes crazy… and I just smile and say “enjoy”.
Left that wreak outside his place a full year.
And this bloke (What a fun word to say) did exactly what OP knew he would, with the neighborhood kids only helping to fan the flames!
Tyres got stabbed, windows broken, even got spray painted, kids playing in it (which enraged the bloke even more) and I just left it there.
I called the scrap yard with a day left on the MOT and laughed my tits off every day.
No parking that!
Buying a whole car to enact your revenge, now that’s a new one!
I’m imagining a steely British guy stomping out a cigarette and muttering to himself “If I can’t have this parking space, then no one can.”
And the best part of this petty revenge is that this guy did it to himself! Not just stabbing OP’s tire, but violently creating more and more of an eyesore to greet him each morning!
Redditors from all over loved his year-long revenge, but UK commenters especially empathized!
But thinking you own a public road is not just a British phenomenon.
This Reddior said the only thing that would have made this story better was a video for all of us to see.
And this user gave us another gem of British slang: Muppet!
And finally this user said people are actually grateful he peacefully lets them park on the public road!
What did we learn from this story?
No matter what country you live in, you don’t own the public road!
Oh, and don’t be a muppet!
