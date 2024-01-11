Subway Customer Finds An Empty Store And Searches For Anybody Who Can Help. She Finally Finds A Worker On Their ‘Break.’
by Chris Allen
Ever walk into a restaurant and there’s no one there to serve you? The place feels like a ghost town, and it’s not closed down for the night. Seems like it’s still up and running, but not an employee in sight.
One woman on TikTok had just that experience, and had to capture her investigative measures for the internet to see.
Her heart must’ve been pumping as she was expecting the worst.
Maybe walk into a crime scene unfolding, maybe some inappropriate ongoings, who knows!
She finally finds the employee in the back, and is surprised!
She asks him: “Break? How are you on break when you’re the only person?”
I think our man of the hour here was caught off guard, and just doing anything to get back to…ya know…work.
She’s just relieved to have not found a crime scene, and it was actually just a young employee slacking off a bit.
She laughs to herself on camera with that eyebrow-raised, incredulous look, saying “he lying”.
We’re just hoping that young man doesn’t face any harsh repercussions!
Watch the full story here:
@sametria_lashada
Yall gotta stop wearing airpods at work! 😂 #fyp #viralvideo
Let’s see what folks had to say about this chuckle-worthy story.
Back to work now, and can we make sure that door is secured?
