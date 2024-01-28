Supervisor Tries To Make Employee Work An Extra Week After They Resigned. Their Reply Is Defiant And Satisfying.
AITA for not wanting to work longer than my last day included in my two weeks notice, even though I’m “not doing anything” next week?
“Work just released next week’s schedule. Problem: I’m on it.
I actually gave a few days longer than two weeks. I handed in my notice on January 25th saying that February 11th would be my last day.
For some reason, since I told some co-worker friends I’m taking some time off from working to get my physical and mental health under control before I get a new job, my boss who heard this thinks that means I’m free to work.
She wasn’t able to replace me in two weeks, so she thinks I should stay since I’m “not busy.”
She’s shocked that I’m not willing to, and she called me selfish and inconsiderate in an emailed reply to everyone after I asked to be taken off the schedule.
I personally think it’s the other way around. Am I the ******* for not staying, or is she the ******* for assuming I could and trying to force me?
Let’s be real, I could work next week, but the reason I need a few weeks before working again is because this job literally has me working 12 hour shifts 5 days a week (I was hired part-time btw and wasn’t even asked to go above 40 hours, definitely not 60) and I literally can’t get ANYTHING done in regards to my personal life and health.
I need time to make doctor’s appointments, schedule a surgery for my mouth and my arm, get my teeth looked at, get my mental health meds refilled but I need to see somebody in person for that so I haven’t taken them in over a year since EVERYTHING opens and closes while I’m still stuck later than I’m scheduled at work, etc.,
But I haven’t been able to take care of business for the two years I’ve had this job.
I never want to leave a job on bad terms, but I almost don’t even want to show up for this week, because WHAT THE HELL.”
