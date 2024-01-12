Target Customer Shows 2 Bags Of Products She Bought That Cost $455. – ‘I’m about to be on a boat for four months.’
by Chris Allen
Target is like a temporary black hole. You are pulled into its vortex, you don’t really know what happens when you’re in there, but damage was done.
Then you wake up in your car, staring at your receipt like “NO!”
That very nightmare-like scenario happened, and the aftershock was filmed.
A woman named Madison on TikTok can’t believe that two bags set her back $455.
It’s a short but bumpy ride.
Then she holds up the two completely normal-sized bags to the camera.
Hey I see a couple Up & Up, Target name brand, boxes in there. And they aren’t small!
Anyone see any AirPods boxes in there?
They don’t even look heavy.
Then with a defeated, exasperated look she admits defeat saying, “that’s it….that’s it”.
Watch the video here:
@hiker.trash.lady
Good thing I saved $6 by not getting a coffee. . We’re living in a nightmare hellscape in case you needed a reminder today. . #target #inflation #broke #foreverindebt #targethaul #goodbyecruelworld
The comments section is enthralled; nay, flabbergasted.
Let’s see what they had to say.
First and foremost, let’s get this glaring question out on the table.
Some people are beginning to question the quantum science that is Target spending habits, and suggest an alternative.
Another TikTok commenter agrees; $100 spent goes by like nothing there.
She did post a follow up video where she shares what was in the bag, and it’s a bunch of skincare products for a long trip.
She explains, “Here’s the thing you got to remember, I’m about to be on a boat for four months. So that means I have to have enough of the brands that I like to get me through four months because I’m not gonna find them in Costa Rica.”
But she does have some advice, “I hope you’re using the Target app, there’s always coupons for personal care and beauty items.”
Check it out:
Let this be a lesson to us all.
