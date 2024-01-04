January 4, 2024 at 12:48 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 769

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Painters on Brooklyn Bridge suspender cables in 1914
Nature’s hidden beauty revealed
Iterations of self-motivational note
Technology
Owl catching some z’s in a tree stump
“Sir, you’re going to have to pay for that.”
Pie attempt
Where did you come from?
View of Chicago skyline as seen from Indiana Dunes, nearly 55 miles away
Stealing grandma’s wig
Legend
All one piece, pretty slick
The Iskitimka River in Siberia turned an eerie red after contamination
Interpreting zoo signs
At least 7 lines of code
Kangaroo having an air guitar moment
Just…
Dad grilling in homemade 1980s shorts
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

You Should Make This Elevated Applesauce Immediately
The Smartphones With The Best And Worst Battery, Ranked
Too much stuff: can we solve our addiction to consumerism?
Animal Groomer Made A Video That All Dog Owners Should Probably Watch
How K-dramas came to and dominated America
If You Grew Up The ‘Black Sheep’ In Your Family, It Might Affect You Today
Nicolas Cage Tells Us Why He’s Ready to Quit Acting in Film: ‘I Got It All Done’
Why AT&T Probably Wishes They’d Just Paid This Man His $139
Inside the A.I. Arms Race That Changed Silicon Valley Forever
Here’s A List Of Foods Cardiologists Say They Would Never Touch

 

The Sifter