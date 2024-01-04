The Shirk Report – Volume 769
by Ashley Dreiling
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Painters on Brooklyn Bridge suspender cables in 1914
– Nature’s hidden beauty revealed
– Iterations of self-motivational note
– Technology
– Owl catching some z’s in a tree stump
– “Sir, you’re going to have to pay for that.”
– Pie attempt
– Where did you come from?
– View of Chicago skyline as seen from Indiana Dunes, nearly 55 miles away
– Stealing grandma’s wig
– Legend
– All one piece, pretty slick
– The Iskitimka River in Siberia turned an eerie red after contamination
– Interpreting zoo signs
– At least 7 lines of code
– Kangaroo having an air guitar moment
– Just…
– Dad grilling in homemade 1980s shorts
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– You Should Make This Elevated Applesauce Immediately
– The Smartphones With The Best And Worst Battery, Ranked
– Too much stuff: can we solve our addiction to consumerism?
– Animal Groomer Made A Video That All Dog Owners Should Probably Watch
– How K-dramas came to and dominated America
– If You Grew Up The ‘Black Sheep’ In Your Family, It Might Affect You Today
– Nicolas Cage Tells Us Why He’s Ready to Quit Acting in Film: ‘I Got It All Done’
– Why AT&T Probably Wishes They’d Just Paid This Man His $139
– Inside the A.I. Arms Race That Changed Silicon Valley Forever
– Here’s A List Of Foods Cardiologists Say They Would Never Touch
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · SHIRK REPORT, top