Thieving Nephew Keeps Stealing Family’s Stuff, So Aunt Lays Down The Law And Bars Him From Christmas
by Trisha Leigh
Family is great to have, but when someone starts making life harder or not living up to their end of the bargain, life can get messy – and fast.
OP’s family is having increasing issues with their nephew/cousin.
Her sister maintains he’s making “mistakes.”
On Thanksgiving my daughter lost her airpods. We did the “Find my AirPods” and they were at my sister’s house in my nephew’s Adam (13) bedroom.
He claims it was a “mistake” and he thought they were his. But when we got them back the airpods were still in the pink doughnut carrying clip that my daughter uses.
Adam has had a lot of “mistakes” over the years from taking gaming controllers, airpods, toys that he randomly finds.
OP has disinvited him for Christmas, and feels upset about all of the ways this is affecting her own kids.
This has been an ongoing issue and I think at 13 it’s time for Adam to stop having this mistakes. I told my sister Adam isn’t welcomed at my home for Christmas because he has had mistakes there and has steal other people’s things.
I don’t think I’m being mean but I’m sick of the little thief who has no consequences and I don’t want him in my home anymore. Because of this my mom is now hosting Christmas because I don’t want to.
I made it clear to my family why. I think it’s past the time we address Adam’s issue.
I had to tell my kids not to take any expensive or new gifts they like to grandma’s.
I have also told them no sharing with Adam and any gifts we unwrap at grandma’s go straight to the car and locked in.
Her family thinks she could handle things more delicately.
My mother and sister think I’m going about this the wrong way and I’m being way too mean on Adam over a little mistake but I’m honestly just sick of being around him.
The situation angers me because I now feel like I have to punish my kids for Adam’s behavior and they can’t play with their own things on Christmas and be vigilant because their cousin steals.
No one but me seems to give two cares about how wrong that is.
Let’s find out whether or not Reddit agrees!
