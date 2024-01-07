Uncle Gave His Niece A Place To Live To Get Her Life Back On Track. Now She’s Pregnant And He Tells Her She Has To Move Out.
AITA for not wanting my niece’s baby to live with me?
“My niece(25f) came to live with me (55m) because her living arrangements back home were chaotic.
She’s doing good now, no drugs,has a steady job and even recently bought her first car and thinking about going back to school…..
Well last week she tells me shes pregnant.
After congratulating her and listening to her excitement I had to break it to her that i can not and will not live with a newborn.
I just cannot deal with what entails bringing up a newborn child at this point of my life.
I have a physically demanding job and value my rest, peace and quiet.
I’m an old guy, i can barely tolerate her loudness (lol, we joke about her loud voice and clomping down the stairs while im resting).
I suggest moving in with her BF of 2 years.
She obviously did not take it very well and called me an *******.
AITA?”
Too bad it had to play out like that.
Let’s hope they can patch it up at some point…
