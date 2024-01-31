January 31, 2024 at 7:32 am

‘Well I’m not having rigatoni tonight.’ – Woman Showed People What She Unexpectedly Found in Her Pasta

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@cameronmonette

All I can say is…GROSS.

A woman named Cameron posted a video on TikTok and told viewers what happened recently when she decided to make pasta at her house.

She told viewers, “I just went to go make rigatoni” from a box of pasta that doesn’t expire until March 2025.

But she was in for a surprise…

Source: TikTok/@cameronmonette

Cameron said, “Look, I put it in the pot, and I noticed one of them had this. And I was like what is that? So I scratch at it. That is a bug. And I look, and there’s more.”

Source: TikTok/@cameronmonette

Cameron said that she found bugs on a whopping 27 noodles in her unopened box of pasta.

The text overlay on her video reads, “Well I’m not having rigatoni tonight.”

Source: TikTok/@cameronmonette

Let’s take a look at the video.

@cameronmonette

@barilla please explain

♬ original sound – Cameron Monette

And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

This person had a weevil problem.

Source: TikTok/@cameronmonette

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts…

Source: TikTok/@cameronmonette

And one person said this is not Barilla’s faut.

Source: TikTok/@cameronmonette

Totally gross!

I think I’m gonna be sick…

