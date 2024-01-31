‘Well I’m not having rigatoni tonight.’ – Woman Showed People What She Unexpectedly Found in Her Pasta
by Matthew Gilligan
All I can say is…GROSS.
A woman named Cameron posted a video on TikTok and told viewers what happened recently when she decided to make pasta at her house.
She told viewers, “I just went to go make rigatoni” from a box of pasta that doesn’t expire until March 2025.
But she was in for a surprise…
Cameron said, “Look, I put it in the pot, and I noticed one of them had this. And I was like what is that? So I scratch at it. That is a bug. And I look, and there’s more.”
Cameron said that she found bugs on a whopping 27 noodles in her unopened box of pasta.
The text overlay on her video reads, “Well I’m not having rigatoni tonight.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
@cameronmonette
@barilla please explain
And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
This person had a weevil problem.
Another TikTokker shared their thoughts…
And one person said this is not Barilla’s faut.
Totally gross!
I think I’m gonna be sick…
