Wendy’s Boss Denied A Manager $250 In Bonus Pay, So They Got Revenge And Make Them Lose $25k In Salary
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ll never understand when bosses screw workers out of money.
The only thing that comes of it is bad feelings and employees not giving it their best when that kind of stuff happens.
And it can get even worse, according to this story…
Check out what this person did at their old job at a Wendy’s restaurant.
Made my ex-boss lose ~ 25,000 on his salary.
“I used to work at a Wendy’s as a manager. It was already a bad job, but my general manager was nice, and most employees were easy to deal with.
They were working their fingers to the bone.
All this started when I was already working ~65hr/week. I was offered a $100 bonus to work one of my only days off. I decided to do it, and later that week. Before I had even been paid I was asked to come in again. I said this time I would like $150 as at this point I had worked almost 23 days without any days off. They said they’d do it, so in I went.
Cut forward 3 weeks, I’ve been asking about my money for a while now. I am told by my general manager that I could speak to my district manager as he would be in later that night. The conversation goes like me:”hey, do you know what’s going on with the bonus? I’m owed $250 with both the days” district manager: “well, that’s why I came here. The store has been having trouble making money.”
Things went from bad to worse.
So, basically he’s telling me that my performance isn’t good enough. At this point I’m working dinner rush and the whole night with me and three others, my gf, best friend and other friend that has grown close. district manager: “your shift isn’t making as much money as others, and your drive time is higher”
Me: “well, we are doing all we can. It takes extra time when we only have half the number of people with the same amount of customers.” district manager: “that’s really no excuse.” Me: “when am I going to receive my bonus?” My dm was a very sheepish man so he is very obviously scared when he tells me this. district manager: “we can not give you a bonus until the revenue rises and drive time goes down.”
I am speechless at this point, the rest of the conversation was a blur. I grew up on the south side, you didn’t mess with peoples’ money.
A day passes, I’ve had time to collect myself and speak to my entire crew. Everyone agrees to walk out with me. So I call my district manager. The phone starts to ring but then it cuts off. He declined my call.
They gave an ultimatum.
So I called him again, and again and again. Finally I just leave him a voicemail. Me: “look, Jacob you need to talk to me, you have until 8:45 to call me back or all of night crew is done.” At this point it is 7:30. I go into my office and start watching my bosses email.
She leaves it open and logged in, I figured he would probably email her before calling me. Around 20 minutes of watching this email, and boom. An email pops up. “Emergency:Lonnie”
It was time to take action.
This idiot put my name on the email. So of course I read it.
Long story short, in the email, it was him trying to make sure my general manager was going to be ready to go to work. Aka: he wasn’t going to call me or give me my money, so I get all my people together and we walk out leaving everything out all the meat all the toppings, the fryer. Everything.
The next day I turn in my keys. About a week later I’m called by my brother.
Me: “ what’s up.”
Brother: “Jacob lost all of his stores. He has to go back to Indiana.”
My brother worked at the store as well.
If you don’t know, district manager’s pay is based on the amount of stores they have and how much they make.
When he moved to Indiana his wages got reduced for 65,000 to around~ 40,000.
All this for $250.”
Here’s how people responded on Reddit.
This person said this guy just doesn’t know how to listen.
Another individual said he should have paid from his own pocket.
This TikTokker thinks they know what was really going on here.
One person thinks they know where this story took place.
And one reader thinks this person is manager material.
What a waste!
I think this guy learned his lesson…
