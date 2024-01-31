Woman Bribed A FedEx Driver With Snacks So He Would Leave A Package By Her Door In A Very Specific Way
by Matthew Gilligan
What does it take these days to actually get a package delivered a certain way?
Well, a woman named Kim thought that she needed to go the extra mile to get a Fed Ex driver to do just that and she shared a video on TikTok where she showed viewers what she did.
Kim’s video shows snacks and drinks that she left out for the Fed Ex driver and the text overlay reads, “When FedEx is bringing packages that you might not be home to intercept…You bribe the delivery person and pray they are cool with it.”
Kim’s not to the reader said, “Dear Fed Ex Delivery person, Please help me out by NOT ringing the doorbell and placing this blanket over the packages. My son is normally oblivious to things like this, but today could be the day for that to change. Here are some snacks for your trouble. Thank you!”
Check out the video.
@calmingthecrazies
Let’s see if they fufill the request. 🥰 #fedex #Christmas #gifts #help
Now check out how folks reacted on TikTok.
This TikTokker thinks her husband would be into this idea.
Another viewer has another idea.
And one individual was distracted by something in the video…
Well, that’s one way to do it!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.