Woman Uses Sephora’s Rewards To Expose How They’re Overcharging Customers. – ‘They’re charging 20 extra dollars.’
by Ryan McCarthy
With prices rising every day, us customers are having to get a little smarter about how we use our money!
So when stores start offering rewards for repeat business, I’m sure all of our ears collectively perk up!
But some eagle-eyed customers have started doing the math on the value of these rewards, and with some reverse engineering, have been able to show just how much we have been getting overcharged!
This is exactly what Tiktok User @sarcasm.generator did in a video exposing Sephora’s rewards program, where using the value of the reward, she was able to show the ridiculous amount Sephora overcharges you!
She starts off her video with a quick refresher on Sephora’s rewards system, telling us “Sephora has made a huge mistake!”
For everyone who isn’t familiar, Sephora offers 1 reward point for every dollar that you spend on their products.
Customers could exchange their accumulated points for a mini version of selected products, and she says this is where Sephora made their mistake.
You see, Sephora has recently introduced the option to exchange 500 points for ten dollars off a purchase.
@sarcasm.generator says this allows us to see the exact monetary value of the points, that being 500 points being equal to ten American dollars.
With this information, she says we can figure out what products should cost based off of the mini rewards versions being offered!
She illustrates this using the mini-size reward of an Augustinus Bader Conditioner.
For 100 Sephora rewards points, you are given eight milliliters of the product.
She shows if 500 points are equivalent to ten dollars, then 100 points are equal to two dollars.
So to Sephora, the value of this reward is two dollars.
Using this ratio, the full size version of the product, which is 150ml, should cost $37.50.
But in actuality, the product costs a whopping fifty-seven dollars!
That’s 20 dollars more than it should be considering the reward’s price! Wow!
Check out the video:
@sarcasm.generator
stick around to see how insanely overcharged you’re being for the products you love #sephora #makeup
TikTok was shocked, with many losing their minds at the fact that spending 500 dollars only gets you ten dollars of rewards!
This user said this type of robbery was the very reason they preferred Sephora’s competitors.
But this user said things weren’t that simple, and the math wasn’t taking certain factors into account.
Regardless, it makes your skin crawl a little bit to see just how much profit they’re making off of all of us!
