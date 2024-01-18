Yale’s Holiday Party Was So Lavish It Is Being Compared To The Capitol Party From “The Hunger Games”
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve never been to a party at Yale and I don’t think I’ll ever be invited to a party at Yale, so all I can do is live vicariously through articles like this to get a glimpse of how these folks exist…
A Yale student named Millie posted a video and showed viewers the happenings at this highly-exclusive shindig.
The party was called the Yale First Year Holiday Dinner and Millie said it’s held every year before Finals Week.
One person commented about the party, “it’s giving capitol party in hunger games.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
Millie responded to the Hunger Games comment with a second video showing more footage of the party.
Her caption reads, “we are IN the hunger games, wake up society (just kidding… or am I).”
Here’s how folks reacted.
One person thought this was a dystopian video…
Another viewer talked about what she got at her CC.
And this person made an observation…
Well, that was pretty WEIRD.
Strange time we live in, for sure!
