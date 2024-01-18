January 18, 2024 at 4:52 pm

Yale’s Holiday Party Was So Lavish It Is Being Compared To The Capitol Party From “The Hunger Games”

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@mildredsauce

I’ve never been to a party at Yale and I don’t think I’ll ever be invited to a party at Yale, so all I can do is live vicariously through articles like this to get a glimpse of how these folks exist…

A Yale student named Millie posted a video and showed viewers the happenings at this highly-exclusive shindig.

Source: TikTok/@mildredsauce

The party was called the Yale First Year Holiday Dinner and Millie said it’s held every year before Finals Week.

Source: TikTok/@mildredsauce

One person commented about the party, “it’s giving capitol party in hunger games.”

Source: TikTok/@mildredsauce

Let’s take a look at the video.

@mildredsauce

Which parade food cart was the craziest? I vote the lobsters on the sleigh ice scuplture 🦞 #yale #yaleuniversity #yalefirstyearformal #yaleholidaydinner #parade #foodparade #bougie #yalefoodie #yalefood #yaledining #yaledininghall #yalerory #rorygilmore #gilmoregirls #gilmoregirlstiktok #oldmoney #oldmoneyaesthetic #college #ivyleague #collegelife #sushi #turkey #logcake #lobster #icesculpture

♬ Elegant and gentle, Boccellini’s Menuet – Kohrogi

Millie responded to the Hunger Games comment with a second video showing more footage of the party.

Her caption reads, “we are IN the hunger games, wake up society (just kidding… or am I).”

@mildredsauce

Replying to @mer we are IN the hunger games, wake up society (just kidding… or am I 🤨🤷🏻‍♀️) #yale #hungergames #hungergamescatchingfire #katniss #balladofsongbirdsandsnakes #theballadofsongbirdsandsnakes #tbosas #thehungergames #katnisseverdeen #yaleuniversity #yalefood #yalefoodie #college #yaledining #yaledininghall #gilmoregirls #rorygilmore #yalerory

♬ original sound – ellensaep / el ➳

Here’s how folks reacted.

One person thought this was a dystopian video…

Source: TikTok/@mildredsauce

Another viewer talked about what she got at her CC.

Source: TikTok/@mildredsauce

And this person made an observation…

Source: TikTok/@mildredsauce

Well, that was pretty WEIRD.

Strange time we live in, for sure!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter