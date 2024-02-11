A $3500 Birthday Dinner Check Is Coming Due, So This Guy Pays His Individual Bill Early And Avoids The Drama
Nothing turns a an excellent dinner into a battleground quite like the check.
There are a multitude of issues that can come up, like the friend who ordered a wagyu steak and a top-shelf tequila suddenly wanting to split the bill evenly.
Or the classic assumption that one person would be paying, when that person is none the wiser.
But when TikTok user @kingmeel93 was invited to a friend of a friend’s birthday dinner, he ran into a different issue altogether when the birthday girl wanted him to put his card down on the $3500 check!
kingmeel93 starts his video by explaining that his friend had invited him to a birthday dinner for one of her girlfriends, who he had met once before.
Dinners like these are always hard because even though you may wonder why you’re being invited to a rando’s birthday party, it still seems rude to refuse!
When he got there, the first thing he noticed there were almost 15 people at the table, much more than he was expecting. More than he had ever seen for a birthday party at a restaurant!
The second thing he noticed was that those 15 people were absolutely balling out!
Two or three appetizers each, multiple drinks, and even expensive t-bone steaks decorated with gold leaf!
Needless to say, the party ran the check up higher and higher.
As the dinner dies down and people are ordering their final drinks, KingMeel has to use the bathroom, and the idea hits him that he should pay for his meal while he’s up.
By the time he uses the bathroom and settles his tab, the waiter is approaching the table.
He asks how the party wants to pay their check, reminding them that the check can only be split two ways.
Well the birthday girl immediately puts the responsibility on the other side of the table, saying since it’s her birthday two of the guests can put down their card and everyone can pay them back.
Well unfortunately for the Birthday girl, KingMeel’s side of the table carried on with their conversation like they hadn’t heard her!
So some time goes by, and the table is avoiding that check like the plague! Not a single person has even touched it.
One man at the table picks it up to check how much the bill actually is, only to find that is over $3,500 dollars!
The number was so absurd KingMeel actually burst into laughter! Did these people think the gold steaks were going to be some sort of discount option?
If the check was like the plague before, now it was like a nuclear weapon.
The waiter came back around and saw nobody had touched the check, and asked again how they wanted to handle it.
After no one said anything, one girl asked KingMeel’s friend if she would put down her card.
When his friend declined, things at the table started getting a little tense, with the restaurant stepping in to make sure someone was going to pay!
KingMeel says he was not going to embarrass himself with this situation in public, and decided to excuse himself and call his Uber home!
Upon seeing this the whole table started clamoring that he needed to help pay the bill, to which the waiter revealed he had already paid for his meal!
While they tried to pick up their mouths from the floor, he was already out the door!
After he got home, he got a text from his friend saying it was incredibly rude for him to leave like that, to which he sent back a simple “IDC.” Dang!
Honestly, dipping out like that is a little rude, but trying to saddle one guest with a bill when he barely knew the birthday girl is a lot ruder!
TikTok heartily agreed, saying his spidey senses definitely saved him from having to pay!
Others said paying the bill might have been the only reason he was invited!
This user wondered how peoples pockets were so big when the menu was out, but were empty when the check came!
And this user said it sounded like someone offered him to pay when he was in the bathroom.
And finally, this user had one criticism for KingMeel, that being that he left his friend in the thick of things when he left!
Half of $3,500 for somebody I don’t know?
No thanks!
