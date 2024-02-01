A Bully Pushed Their Son On A Playground, So This Parent Got Petty Revenge By Making The Kid Have A Meltdown
Push my kid and I will respond appropriately.
“This is very petty.
My son was about 15 months old and we were in a kids play area so he could have a runabout.
There was a bully that day…
This older kid pushes him out the way at one of the obstacles. I don’t say anything at first but keep observing. Then he does it again so I step in to help my little one.
I don’t see another parent around, so I say to my son: “Just let this little boy go first – he obviously forgot his manners”.
I tried to shame him on manners and did not realise it was the first part that would set him off. “I AM NOT A LITTLE BOY!!”
Keep it up! It’s working!
After seeing him push my kid around, I wasn’t about to let this opportunity go.
“Look out buddy, the little boy is getting angry”.
More shouting and complaining. “Come here, let the little boy play with that one.”
“I AM NOT A LITTLE BOY!!!”
Now a parent comes over and I worry I may get into a little trouble. I can hear the conversation. “What’s wrong, my angel?”
Time to go!
“That man called me a little boy!”
The parent looks at me, mouths “sorry” to me as then she says to her son “but you are a little boy”.
Which is when I quickly grabbed my boy and went to the car as that kid exploded.”
