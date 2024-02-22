Air Force Captain Forced His Soldiers To Take A Survey About Their Jobs. It Backfired in a Major Way.
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, just following orders, sir.
That’s a good line to use at any job, but especially if you happen to be in the military.
And this Air Force veteran shared a story about how they maliciously complied when they were serving their country.
Check out what they had to say in the story below!
We just did what we were ordered.
“This happened 30 years ago when I was in the Air Force.
A little background, I was stationed at one of the worst air bases in the Air Force.
I was so unhappy there that I volunteered to go to Greenland. My morale was bad but on the plus side was that I wasn’t alone. Several of my coworkers felt the same.
There was a reason for the misery.
The one thing that made the base hell was my unit’s captain and his band of flying monkeys. He was prior enlisted and had an ego so large he had difficulty walking through doorways.
What was even worse was he had a line for major.
The one thing the Air Force did to check on enlisted troops wellbeing was to send out what we called MWR surveys.
They were supposed to be voluntary so no one in my unit did them.
Well one day the captain shows up and starts yelling at us for making the unit and himself look bad for not completing the survey.
He ordered us to complete and send in the survey.
Okay, sir!
Well I guess the surveys were so bad that the Air Force HQ sent a team to “inspect” us.
I was interviewed along with most of the enlisted personnel.
In the end, the captain was forced to retire as a captain.
One of the monkeys asked me why the captain was forced out and I said “I don’t know, I was only following orders.””
