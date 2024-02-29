Awful Employee Lies About Coworker Sleeping On The Job And Messing Up Her Work, So She Took As Much Time As Possible To Make Sure Things Were Accurate
If you’ve ever had an office job, then you know for sure that there is always one person who wants to make life as unpleasant as possible for everyone else.
It’s a wonderful day when you can find a way to make their life harder, too. Even just a little bit.
OP likes her job – except for this one woman.
I (28 f) work in insurance billing for a few big medical facilities in my area and one of my daily tasks is to save and download remits from a program daily.
I’ve been at this company for a little over 3 years now and I know how to do my job and I do it pretty well. There is this woman, we shall call her Jane. (51ish f) who is always trying to make things hard for me/get me fired.
There is a set of 4 cubicles where I, another employee, and Jane sit and there is a printer in the other cubicle.
She’s lied to higher ups about me sleeping at my desk, wasting time, playing on my phone and just overall anything she could come up with to make me look bad.
She goes out of her way to bother OP, even complaining to their managers.
She’s yelled at me for turning the lights off on her(which I really didn’t know she was in the office because she always runs out 1st at go time) I apologized to her, and she just kept trying to go off and brought it into the parking lot.
I just ignored her and kept walking but that turned into a meeting with the office manager, my direct supervisor, Jane the other employee and myself.
When OP apologized for some imagined slight that happened years ago, she thought maybe it would fix things.
Long story short I basically told her I didn’t understand where all the animosity was coming from. I’d been working here for 2.5 years at this point.
She looked at me and said that I got her in trouble my second week of ever being there because she told me something about a job I had no idea about and I asked my direct supervisor who was training me after she told me how to do something.
And come to find out, THATS WHY SHE DOESNT LIKE ME. I didn’t go out of my way to get her in trouble or anything. I just was confused so I asked a question.
I did apologize to her in the meeting but she just ignored me. Fast forward a week and I’m sitting at my desk and she comes up to me to say that she accepted my apology.
Then she starts printing out bible verses and scriptures to put on her cork board about forgiveness and how it’s not for the other person it’s for yourself.
She’s literally the meanest person that works here but she’s got the “holier than thou” mentality that makes her think she’s the best thing since sliced bread.
It did not.
So I save and download remits for a few different clients every morning. Mondays are my busiest days for this because I have to pull them from different sites and a program that send them to us electronically.
Jane does billing for one of the same client I pull remits for. She needs the remits to make deposits and what not.
It usually takes me anywhere from 1.5 to 2.5 hours to complete this for all the clients because of what would come through Friday and the weekend.
She needs them first thing in the morning.
Apparently Jane has complained that I keep messing them up when I save and download them. I know I’m not. I triple check myself.
I received an email last week stating that Jane was complaining again so I decided Monday would be the day that I did things a bit differently.
So, OP decided to do what she asked.
I came in and instead of doing Janes client first I did the other 4 and then I took my time with Janes because I had to make sure every letter and number was 1000% correct because she needs them to be.
I didn’t want her to be upset (hahaha)
She was waiting for all the remits for a deposit so instead of the deposit getting done at 8:30 it just didn’t get done until the next day. 🙂
Of course, it’s also very inconvenient for her.
I’ve been doing hers last, since Monday and idk if anything will be said about me taking longer but I have to do as I’m told and make sure it’s correct, right?
Lmao
Does Reddit think she did good? Let’s hear from them!
The top comment is wondering if her managers shouldn’t be more involved.
Because you have to CYA.
It’s always good to get them to tip their hands, too.
There’s a time and a place for all malicious compliance.
Like maybe this.
This poor woman.
I am glad she’s getting some modicum of satisfaction.
