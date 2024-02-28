Bank Customer Warns About A Tricky Zelle Scam That He Almost Fell Victim To. – ‘They can make their number look like Bank of America.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Keep your eyes peeled, friends!
Because you’re going to hear about yet another banking scam that could potentially separate you from your hard-earned cash.
A man named Jeffry posted a video on TikTok and said he got a phone call from someone who claimed they worked at Bank of America and that his account had been compromised.
He said, “Someone had used my phone number to access my Zelle account to transfer money to create a checking account through Bank of America to transfer the money to themselves and then close the account immediately.”
The person on the phone said they needed to confirm his identity.
Jeffry asked someone at Chase Bank, who told him, “This sounds very much like a scam, but it’s a very sophisticated scam.”
Jeffry told viewers, “This is what you need to watch out for: They can make their number look like Bank of America.”
Jeffry said that people need to be aware of this new scam and that one big red flag is if they tell you NOT to get into your account.
He explained, “No one should ever tell you, especially a bank person, not to log into your account. That’s a bunch of ********.”
Here’s the video.
Jeffry posted a follow-up video and answered some questions that viewers had.
This is important stuff, check out what he had to say!
Update and Questions (some) answered. Enjoy your day!
Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
Beware of scammers!
They’re everywhere!
