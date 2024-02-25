Company Requests Payoff Information By Mail The Very Next Business Day, So Employee Prints The Email Thread And Wastes Their Time
Certain companies do the same kinds of business on a regular basis, and there are established practices that hopefully make things easier for everyone involved.
There are people who just love to throw a wrench in things, though.
OP works for a company and processes lien payoffs.
My company gets a payoff request from a title company. One of our clients has a $1500 lien on a piece of property.
The owner of the property (who also owes the $1500) is trying to sell.
So the title company emails me asking for the payoff amount and other info. I respond to the email answering all their questions.
The request in question, though, needed to be in hard copy form.
I get an email back saying they need that information “in letter form”.
I ask if they are serious. They say yes.
They also say they need it immediately because closing is scheduled Monday.
This is a Friday.
OP dutifully did as asked, knowing it would not get there in time.
So I print the email chain and write a letter that says “enclosed please find email chain with the information requested”.
I dutifully put it in a properly addressed envelope and toss it in outgoing mail. Sadly that was after mail cut off so it was not going out until Monday.
Monday I get an email from the title company where their payoff info is.
I explain the above.
But guess what? They still got their money.
They ask if I can email it to them. Nope I did that already. Not my fault if that was not good enough for you.
Guess you won’t close for another 5 days or so.
Then a call from the guys attorney asking me where the payoff is. I explain the above to him and remind him he was copied on the emails in question.
He called the title company and blew them out of the water. We got our $1500 that day by personal courier.
It was a 2 hr 1 way drive for the courier.
Does Reddit love this malicious compliance? They’re going to let us know!
The top comment was a fun pun.
Too many people can’t use common sense.
This person has a suggestion for next time.
This whole thing really was so stupid.
If the government can do this, anyone can.
Email is accepted and standard practice in many industries.
How could it not be at this point?
