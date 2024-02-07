Costco Employees Are Sharing Concerns About Business Slowing Down And This Customer Is Spilling The Tea. – ‘They’re gonna start cutting hours soon.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Every time I drive by my local Costco, the parking lot is packed, but, according to a woman named Kelly, things aren’t going very well for the company.
Kelly said, “You guys, I just left Costco, and the guy who was checking me out and the guy who was packing my stuff were having a conversation about how slow it’s been.”
She added that one employee told another worker that their hours weren’t being increased and one said, “They’re gonna start cutting hours soon because it’s been so slow.”
Kelly said that one worker also said the company was “way behind” on sales and profits.
She added that the parking lot is usually an indicator of how Costco is doing and she said, “Usually around this time, pre-Thanksgiving until after Christmas, like, you can’t even find parking in the parking lot.”
She said her store’s parking lot wasn’t very crowded and added, “I think this **** is about to hit the fan for a lot of these retailers right now.”
