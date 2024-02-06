Dad Wanted Kids Sent To Bed Early So He Could Relax, But His Wife Puts Her Foot Down And Calls Him Out
AITA for refusing to send the kids to bed early just because my husband wants to relax?
“My husband works 10hr shifts at a shipyard. Leaves at 8am and is home by 6:30pm. His job is 3 minutes down the street.
I work 8hr shifts at home, while also homeschooling our 3 school aged kids (7yo twins, 5yo), nursing our 2 month old and doing all the cooking.
We do NOT homeschool as a normal. Schools have been shut down for 5 or 6 weeks after finding lead in the drinking water.
But given this, I’m doing far more than my husband is.
Not that it’s a competition but let’s be real.
Well, this past week has been extremely rough on me mentally.
A child passed away in my family and another family member is hospitalized in ICU. I’m struggling to power through it while still working, homeschooling, nursing the baby and cooking by myself.
My husband is the opposite though.
He isn’t even remotely affected by what’s going on in my family right now (he didn’t know the child and he’s not close to my hospitalized family member).
He checks in on me through text during the day but when he gets home, he doesn’t mention it.
Doesn’t ask how I am.
He grabs his plate of dinner and takes the baby to go hang out with him while I clean up (I know it could be argued that he should be helping clean but me and my children are clean freaks and enjoy cleaning so it’s no issue).
But the night before last he asked if I could send the kids to bed early (7pm) because he “just wanted to relax”.
I said no.
The kids had been great all day and they weren’t even bothering him so no.
They won’t be punished for zero reason.
Then last night at like 6:50ish he goes “so we are sending the kids to bed at 7, right?”
I said no, why would we?
He said “I just want to ******* relax without having anyone talk to me after busting my *** all day. I’m tired of working and getting zero down time.”
And storms out of the room. This absolutely ****** me off because I work full time and do everything in this house so I should be the one begging for a break.
The kids are in bed by 8, meaning he has literally 2.5 hours to deal with them daily. But anyways, he comes back in and says “sorry, can we please just send them to bed?”
I said no and walked away. He’s mad at me and says I’m not letting him catch a break “once a week”.”
