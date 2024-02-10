‘Don’t come in tomorrow unless there’s no baby.’ – Walkie Talkie Eavesdrops On Kohl’s Store And Discovers An Employee’s Birth Plans
by Ryan McCarthy
Have you ever wondered what store employees are saying on those radios they have strapped to their belt?
Gossiping about customers, spilling workplace tea, maybe even trying to stop crimes within the store; your imagination really starts to run wild!
Well luckily for us, this user @mister_twister_55, used a walkie talkie to tune into their radio communications, and ended up catching an incredibly wholesome interaction between a pregnant employee and her boss!
Check it out!
Mister Twister’s surveillance starts with a seemingly innocuous announcement from a Kohl’s worker: “I might have to leave really soon.”
But apparently this was a huge announcement, as someone immediately responded asking if they’d heard her correctly.
When the worker confirmed, her colleague said something that put the store’s excitement into context: “Does that mean the baby’s on the way?”
To everyone’s joy, the expecting Mom confirms that yes, her baby is on the way!
I guess that’s one pretty inarguable reason to clock out early!
Her coworkers are quick to congratulate her, requesting that she keep them updated on everything.
But in a surprising but incredibly refreshing twist, a voice that was her manager told her she better not be expecting to work any time soon.
“Don’t come in tomorrow unless there’s no baby and everything’s okay!”
He goes on to say “If you are scheduled tomorrow and the baby’s delivered, I do not want you in this building!”
What a boss!
The baby excitement quickly is replaced by the regular humdrum of the store, with the next communication being about a lost item.
This, however, was an unfortunate item to lose: a sandwich bag full of Christmas money!
Two different employees radioed in to say they hadn’t heard anything.
But to be fair, if I found a bag full of money I might “not have heard anything” either!
The next pressing issue to come over the Radio was where the closest Footlocker was.
After that, there were a few miscellaneous requests and questions, and one mischievous woman who said she would “Refrain from what I really want to say.”
And ultimately, the woman who lost her money came back looking for her missing sandwich bag! Uh-oh!
Check out the video:
@mister_twister_55
Replying to @zac i don’t think I’ve ever heard a manager say to stay away and take some personal time for family. What a breath of fresh air. Kudos to him.
TikTok was surprised the manager only gave her one day off!
Others were shocked that the woman would think people would leave a bag of money lying on the ground!
This user actually recognized the location, and realized this was the local Kohl’s she shopped at!
And finally this user remarked on how mild their communications were, saying his were a little bit more… contentious.
The baby thing is incredible, but I’m still hung up on that bag of money!
Is crawling around on the floor of a Kohl’s looking for forgotten cash a respectable job? Only one way to find out!
