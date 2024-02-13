Woman Finds The Perfect Statue And Decides To Buy It, But An Entitled Shopper Becomes Enraged That Her Hidden Item Was Found
by Chris Allen
AITA for buying something someone had already “claimed”?
So I (22F) was at Goodwill the other day looking around.
On one of the shelves I noticed a basket turned upside down, picked it up to look at it (I was looking for a container to put my jewelry in) and found this really pretty little marble statue underneath.
Like one of those ones of a lady with the arms and head cut off.
I really liked it and it was only 5 bucks, so I decided to get it.
But this lady near me noticed what I was holding and said “Uh oh. This other lady was looking at that. I think she hid it under the basket so no one else would see it”.
I asked if she was gonna buy it, the lady said she wasn’t sure.
She looked around and said she didn’t see the woman anywhere. I felt a little bad, but I carried it around for a while looking at other stuff, and figured if that lady saw me holding it she could come argue with me if she felt like it.
Ain’t no one in sight! OP decided enough of this, time to check out.
After maybe 10-15 more minutes of looking, I was ready to leave and went to the checkout. Right when I set my stuff down I heard this voice say “ARE YOU KIDDING ME?” And this older lady came up right next to me and put her hand on the statue. I noticed a man was with her, probably her husband.
“I was gonna buy this, I hid it. It’s mine” she said.
I don’t like confrontation, but I was also kinda mad that she was already getting in my face.
I said “I’ve been carrying this around and you haven’t come up to talk to me about it until now. I didn’t know you were set on buying it”
“Well didn’t you notice it was hidden? I was making up my mind and I hid it so no one else would see it. And I decided, I’m gonna buy it”
“Someone told me a lady was looking at it, but I didn’t know you were gonna buy it. I’m sorry, I’m already getting it”
And we both looked at the poor cashier, who kind of shrugged and said “yeah I mean she’s already up here buying it. And you can’t really call dibs on something, you haven’t purchased it yet”.
The situation then escalated when the husband got involved.
Then the lady’s husband gets involved and says “cmon kid, let her have the statue. We’re gonna put it on the dining room table. Where are you gonna put it, your desk?”
And I said YEP I am because I’m buying it.
They both just kind of scoffed and looked at each other like I was some young punk who had just disrespected them or something. I give the cashier my card, I sign for it, he hands me my bag, meanwhile they’re still standing there. I don’t think either wanted to do something as blatant as physically take it from me.
And then the chef’s kiss, OP responded with 3 words and a mic drop.
The lady said “You want it that bad, even though I already was gonna buy it? I’ve been looking for a decoration like this for months. Are you gonna die if you don’t have it?”
And I said “yes I am” and I walked out cause I didn’t feel like fighting anymore.
Meanwhile they followed me outside (and lucky me we parked near each other) saying stuff like “no respect!” and “unbelievable!”
And I swear to God I think the woman even said “what a little *****” before she closed her door
