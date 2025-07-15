July 15, 2025 at 6:48 am

‘I just renewed my drivers license in 3 mins.’ – A Driver Found A Hack To Get Her New Driver’s License And Avoid The DMV

by Matthew Gilligan

The three letters strike fear into the heart of anyone who’s ever had to deal with the organization…

I’m talking about the DMV!

And even though most of us only have to go there every 8 or 10 years or so, it’s something we all dread.

But, wait!

We’re here to give you some good news in this department!

A TikTokker named Andrea posted a video and gave viewers a hot tip about how they can avoid long lines and long waits at the DMV.

Andrea showed viewers a kiosk in a Vons grocery store and wrote in a text overlay, “I just renewed my drivers license in 3 mins at Vons after I saw the line at DMV and walked out.”

In the video’s caption, Andrea wrote, “Shout out mom for telling me this was a thing!!?!?”

This is a game-changer, folks!

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared some advice.

And this individual doesn’t want this news to get out…

Any advice about how to avoid the DMV is greatly appreciated!

