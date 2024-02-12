‘Every 9 kids meals she gets a reward.’ – Woman Shows How To Save Money On Dinner By Ordering Off The Kids Menu
by Ryan McCarthy
Ordering off the kids menu is a sure way to get a few laughs from your friends.
There’s something inherently ridiculous about getting a few chicken tenders and fries while everyone around you is getting t-bone steaks and lobster tails!
But if you can set your pride aside, TikTok user @thedisneygirlie says the kids menu can actually be the secret to eating for cheap!
Check it out!
Self-professed “kids meal connoisseur” starts her video by promising all of us who live alone a top-tier life hack to eat for cheap!
She says this is for all the baddies who don’t want to cook for themselves, which I definitely relate to! Even right now there’s a frozen pizza in my oven waiting for me to dig in!
But her method is much tastier than a frozen pizza, getting you a professionally prepared meat and protein all for the low price offered by the kids meal.
Buying from the kids menu is already cutting prices by itself, but she says the good thing about chain restaurants like Outback is you can utilize their rewards program.
She also points that this rewards programs spans the other three restaurants that are part of Outback’s group: Carrabba’s, Bonefish, and Fleming’s.
This allows some variety in this life-hack so you’re not getting the same dinner every single night, if you’re craving Italian get Carrabba’s.
You’re craving seafood, try Bonefish Grill.
This rewards program is actually pretty clutch too, with the customer receiving a $5 reward for every 350 points they accumulate from any of the 4 restaurants!
She said every kids meal she orders gets her about 40 reward points, meaning every 9 kids meals she gets a reward!
This isn’t even accounting for if you actually frequent these restaurants, as you can collect even more points if one of the four restaurants is your go-to spot for a weekend dinner!
But on to the exciting part!! The user then shows us the meal itself, which she says is a great portion for the amount she’s paying!
It consists of a protein, she chose grilled chicken, and a side, which for her was a loaded sweet potato, which she suggests decking out with the cinnamon and butter!
The meal also comes with a drink, and she chose apple juice to truly live out her kids meal fantasy.
Even though that chicken may look a little bare, all you have to do is spice it up with some buffalo sauce.
Or really whatever condiment you like, and you’ve got a nice piece of chicken for almost half of what you’d be paying somewhere else!
She ended her video by saying everyone makes fun of chain restaurants, but rewards programs like these make them totally worth it.
Check out the video:
@thedisneygirlie
All of these meals are so great, its my favorite life hack and i’d get them even without a rewards program, but this makes it even better. #kidsmealconnoisseur #kidsmealsforadults #kidsmealstogo #ballinonabudget #financialguru #rewardsprograms #outback
TikTok was quick to point out her life hack doubled as a diet hack!
And many users were quick to suggest other great kids meals to shrink your budget!
And this restaurant worker said that their kids burger is actually the exact same as their adult burger, only much cheaper!
And finally this user pointed out that the sizes of some kids menu items sometimes rival the real menu items!
Well folks, I’m wishing I saw this hack before I made dinner tonight!
Happy savings everyone!
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.