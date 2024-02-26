Government Said They Couldn’t Use An Unused Bathroom For Storage, So They Found A Clever Way Around The Problem With The Help Of A Plumber
by Trisha Leigh
Anyone who has ever worked for the government at any level or in an capacity knows that there’s no use in trying to employ common sense in the face of “the rules.”
The rules are everything and no, you’re not allowed to break them.
OP admits this sort of scenario was probably a poor fit.
I work in a highly regulated industry, the town has rules, the state has rules, we have independent certifications to maintain, and corporate oversight.
I hate bureaucracy and being told what to do so there’s a bit of poor fit there tbh.
That said, they thought they had the perfect solution for a bathroom no one used.
Anyway we had a bathroom that was in a weird spot and had some layout issues too so it was never used. There were two others 15 feet away.
We didn’t use or need it, but we did need storage space badly. So, we put a lock on the door and stored stuff in there.
The bathroom wasn’t needed for town rules, the state didn’t care, we didn’t need it to maintain our certifications… but …CORPORATE.
Except…the rules.
Corporate HQ had a rule that you couldn’t store things in a bathroom.
Good idea! That could be gross.
But we locked it up and it’s not used as a bathroom.
No one can even get in there.
Too bad, we are “cited” for breaking the rules and have to provide evidence to HQ that we have resolved this horrible failure.
We are annoyed that no one can get their heads out of their butts to see that it makes no sense.
So, they had a plumber out to fix the issue.
So I called our plumbers. Compliance letter sent:
“The toilet has been removed from the storage closet.”
