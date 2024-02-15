Guy Buys Her A Drink When She’s Out On A Girl’s Night. Now Her Boyfriend Is Jealous That She Was Sending The Wrong Signals.
by Matthew Gilligan
Where do you stand on this one…?
If you’re in a relationship and someone wants to buy you a drink, what do you say?
Well, this woman found herself in that exact situation and the way she handled it didn’t go over very well with her boyfriend.
Was she wrong?
Let’s get all the details below.
AITA for accepting free drinks even though I have a boyfriend?
“I 24F went out with my friends including Eden to a bar yesterday.
Eden found out that her boyfriend had an affair and had been quite upset this past week. T
o cheer her up, a bunch of us decided to dress up and go to a nice bar.
Eden approached a group of guys and started talking to one of them at the bar and he bought us a round of shots, and had them delivered to our table before we could say anything.
She was getting buzzed…
I also drank two drinks before that shot so I was nearing tipsy.
I am a lightweight so I decided to cut myself off after another drink.
Eden insisted on us all staying for another round and I don’t really remember how much I had after that.
However, we all left together and I got my boyfriend Ted to pick me up from the station.
Her BF wasn’t having it.
Today, I told Ted about last night and included the guy who bought us a round and Ted got upset, as accepting the drink made it look like I was ‘available’.
I told Ted that I didn’t speak to any of the guys at the bar and he bought the drinks for Eden’s sake, not me. I just want an outside perspective.”
When people get to drinking, they tend to stop the thinking.
Still… this was pretty harmless.
Grow some confidence, bro!
