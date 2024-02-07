Guy Doesn’t Want To Get Up In The Morning And Expects His Partner To Wake Him Up, But They Finally Refuse And Now He’s Late
AITA because I intentionally let my partner sleep in for work?
“Me and my partner have been living together for 2 years, and for some reason he can’t get up in the mornings.
He will set multiple alarms (about 7 or 8) and will turn them all off and sleep right through.
This is now THEIR problem for some reason…
He expects me to nudge him awake and I don’t like doing this because then he will say “I’m up” while lying in bed slowly falling back asleep until I nag him to physically get up.
This happens for almost 10 minutes and by then I’m fully awake and exhausted, all the while he’s grumpy and giving me **** for nagging him awake.
You asked for it, buddy…
I warned him I wasn’t going to wake him up anymore.
This morning I heard the alarms, let them ring through and just covered my head with a pillow.
He slept in by half an hour and was furious that I let him sleep in for work despite hearing the alarms.
AITA?”
