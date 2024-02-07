February 7, 2024 at 11:44 am

Guy Doesn’t Want To Get Up In The Morning And Expects His Partner To Wake Him Up, But They Finally Refuse And Now He’s Late

AITA because I intentionally let my partner sleep in for work?

“Me and my partner have been living together for 2 years, and for some reason he can’t get up in the mornings.

He will set multiple alarms (about 7 or 8) and will turn them all off and sleep right through.

He expects me to nudge him awake and I don’t like doing this because then he will say “I’m up” while lying in bed slowly falling back asleep until I nag him to physically get up.

This happens for almost 10 minutes and by then I’m fully awake and exhausted, all the while he’s grumpy and giving me **** for nagging him awake.

I warned him I wasn’t going to wake him up anymore.

This morning I heard the alarms, let them ring through and just covered my head with a pillow.

He slept in by half an hour and was furious that I let him sleep in for work despite hearing the alarms.

AITA?”

This guy needs a wake up call.

Literally.

The Sifter