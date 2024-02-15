He Used the Woman’s Bathroom During An Emergency At Work, But One Employee Reported Him For Being Creepy
by Matthew Gilligan
When you gotta go, you gotta go…
Those are words to live by, my friends!
And this guy did what he had to do.
But did he act like a jerk?
Let’s see what’s going on here!
AITA for using the woman’s bathroom?
“At work, I needed to go to the bathroom bad and fast.
This was gonna be a close call.
Literal emergency. Went to the bathroom and the men’s room was occupied, the next bathroom is 100 yards away and I know can’t hold it a minute longer.
So I went in the women’s room.
I work in an industrial facility where it’s 90% men but 50% of the bathroom are designated for women only.
I took a fat dump and some lady kept knocking on the door saying “excuse me excuse me”.
I was in just for 5 minutes but she kept knocking.
I finished and washed my hands.
The woman was upset about this.
On my way out she confronted me, saying that I wasn’t allowed to use the woman’s bathroom and that it’s creepy.
I get it if the bathroom is one of those big rooms with multiple stalls, but it was a one room type bathroom.
You know with the toilet, sink, all in one.
She reported me to the operations manager and he told me I’m not in trouble because when you have to go, you gotta go.
The lady was not happy about me getting off.
I also suggested that all bathrooms be gender neutral since it doesn’t make sense to segregate men and women when it’s an all in one bathroom type deal, you know.”
When nature calls, right?
Probably won’t do that again!
