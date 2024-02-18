Her Boyfriend Looked Up Spoilers For The Video Game They Were Playing, So She Made Sure To Troll Him With The Most Frustrating Gameplay Possible
by Matthew Gilligan
This is technically a revenge story, but I gotta say, it’s pretty wholesome…
In fact, we think it’s gonna bring a big smile to your face!
Check out what this woman did after she found out her boyfriend was being sneaky about the video game they like to play together.
My boyfriend looked up spoilers to our favorite video game, so I did, too.
“My boyfriend and I play Zelda: Breath of the Wild together.
They have one rule…
I am a “take your time and enjoy the ride” kind of gal, while he is a “let’s look up how to beat this game right now” kind of guy. Because his way ruins all the fun, we came up with a rule:
No looking up spoilers!
We were looking for a particular challenge (The Eight Heroine side quest for my fellow Zelda nerds) for a very long time. Suddenly, my boyfriend said:
“I did something bad… I looked up where to go. I’m so sorry. I just couldn’t take it anymore.”
I told him it was fine but that he could not tell me what he had seen.
He agreed.
She had a plan…
I then excused myself to the bathroom and looked up the location as well.
I then spent the next HOUR AND A HALF wandering SOOOO close to the location without ever making it there.
I could see him squirming around in his seat every time I got close.
When I jumped off the cliff the statue was built into, gliding down to the base of the statue and continuing on without turning around to look at it, I thought he was going to explode.
He was clenching his hair in both fists and biting his lower lip trying to contain himself.
It was time to come clean.
That’s when I caved and told him what I had done.
He thought it was hilarious and told me about how he wanted more than anything to yell “TURN AROUND!! WHAT ARE YOU DOING!!”
We had a good laugh about it. He hasn’t looked up a spoiler since!
That was wholesome!
You gotta love it!
