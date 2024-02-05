Her Boyfriend Promised To Drive Her To Work To Avoid A Long Commute, But She Can’t Get Ahold Of Him And Gets Furious
by Trisha Leigh
Have you ever been in a relationship where you have this moment of clarity and realize that you hardly recognize the person you’ve become because of it?
It’s not the best, but also it also can be the moment you realize you’ve got to move on with your life.
OP’s boyfriend offered to drive her to work; she usually takes the subway.
So I met my boyfriend after work last night and he agreed to dropping me off at work the next morning (I travel for work and so does he).
I usually take the subway to get to work and it takes me 2 hours to reach and hence I leave 2 hours early.
He works in the same area but he’s self employed so there’s no time restriction.
Moreover he can drive so it takes him almost an hour to get there.
The next morning, however, she had to jump through hoops just to get him out of bed.
I woke him up this morning at 8:30 because he’d asked me to do so the last night. I called him, he didn’t pick up, then called his mom, she didn’t pick up either, then called his sister who woke him up.
Then he called me back, I talked to him and he said we’ll leave in 45 mins. I called him 45 mins later after getting ready, he didn’t pick up. Called his mom, she woke him up again.
I was starting to panic by then because there have been times when he overslept and I had to manage everything by myself.
It was already half an hour past the time I leave and I didn’t want to be late to work. I called him again after sometime and he didn’t pick up.
She ended up having to take the subway and yelled at him when he finally called.
3 calls, no answer.
I got furious and left my place for the subway. He called me mid way and I screamed at him in frustration and now he’s mad at me for screaming at him.
Am I the a—— here?
Was she the jerk in this scenario? Reddit is going to let her know!
The top comment says he has proved that she cannot depend on him.
This person agrees he deserved to be told off.
That trust isn’t going to be easy to get back.
They’re also concerned about how quickly he made the argument about something other than his failures.
This commenter says it’s not a good look for the boyfriend.
I hope this is a watershed moment for this young lady.
Because she deserves better.
