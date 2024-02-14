Her Boyfriend’s Mom Has Worn Out Her Welcome at Their House, And Now She Wants To Set A Time Limit On Her Visits
by Matthew Gilligan
You’ve reached the limit!
Admit it, you’ve wanted to say that to someone at your house before who stayed too long, right?
Well, the woman you’re about to hear from is actually gonna do it…to her boyfriend’s mom!
Is she a jerk?
Read on and see what you think…
AITA for wanting to set a limit for how many days my boyfriend’s mom can stay with us?
“I (26F) recently moved into a 2 bedroom apartment with my boyfriend (25M) “Austin”.
We lived together before but now we have a guest room. I WFH so my home is also my office.
He sounds like a mama’s boy.
Austin is an only child, raised by his single mom (54F) “Emery”. He adores his mom to the end of the earth and she can do no wrong in his eyes.
She left him living alone for months when he was 16/17 because she moved in with a bf, and I think my bf wants to make up for lost time.
She was with them for a LONG time…and she wasn’t a good houseguest.
Emery recently visited us for 16 days, arriving 3 days after we moved in. During her trip, I realized that 16 days was way past my comfort zone.
I particularly struggled with this because Emery shows zero interest in getting to know me. This was my 3rd time meeting her. With it being just the 3 of us for the first time, I realized that she barely acknowledged me.
All questions and comments were directed at Austin. Body language, eye contact, etc. She was very closed off toward me. We brought her to a friend’s house for xmas and she acted like a different person. She was very talkative, bubbly, and charming with all of the friends present, and she had met them all that day.
Being her son’s first gf in 10 years, I thought she would want to get to know me, but all questions about me were asked behind my back.
One of my (gay) male friends FaceTimed me and I overheard her ask Austin who I was on the phone with.
This was getting weird.
I mentioned getting my antidepressants refilled and later she asked Austin “why does she take antidepressants? What trauma does she have?”.
One of the first nights, she complained that she wasn’t sitting next to Austin, when I was sitting next to her. I felt self-conscious about my seat placement in my own home after that.
I had a fight with Austin due to Emery having her friends fly in to stay with us and misinform us about the length of their stay.
She overheard, so I apologized, and she did not speak a single word to me, in my own home, for four days.
Austin and I discussed the burning question: should there be a maximum duration for guests in our house?
This would apply to all guests. I think 5 days is generous, and in our state, a guest legally becomes a tenant after staying for 7 nights in a row.
She finally had enough.
I do not want to give someone else tenants rights to my home.
I said that if Emery wants to stay longer, she can get a hotel for the remaining days, but she cannot afford that and Austin does not want to pay for it.
Austin said the one exception to this proposed rule would be Emery.
I explained to him that’s not an exception, it is obliterating the rule because she’s the reason why I proposed it in the first place.
And now there’s major drama…
He said this is a non-negotiable for him, and there is no maximum for how long his mom can stay with us.
He said those 16 days were the happiest he’s been in 10 years.
AITA for wanting to set a limit on that?
It’s OUR home and I feel like we should compromise, but he will not budge.
He is usually reasonable and understanding, but has tunnel vision when it comes to his mom.”
Let’s see what Reddit users said about this.
This person said she’s NTA but she’s in for some problems…
Another reader made a great point.
This Reddit user said she needs to get out of this relationship.
Another reader said she’s NTA and made a list…
And this reader said she better believe what this guy is saying…
I predict some more drama in the future for these folks.
That’s my professional opinion!
