Her Cousin’s Wild Kids Trashed Her House, So She Told Him To Get Out. – ‘After meeting his they became solid birth control for me.’

AITA for telling my cousin to control his kids or leave?
“So my (30F) cousin who we will call Jay came over to visit my family yesterday. He came over with his wife Mal and 2 kids Kai (8F) and Lee(6M) and stayed for lunch.
I don’t really know the kids but I didn’t think much of it.
I was heading out to gym, but I ensured to close my bedroom door as I work from home and my workstation (a laptop and 2 screens) is set up there, and I also have my PS5 and books that I treasure in the room.
I left the Switch in the TV room and docked it for the kids before I left.
She was in for a surprise.
Fast forward I get home and when I go to my room I see the door open.
When I enter I see that K and L, switched my laptop on, the Playstation is on, and all my books are pulled off the shelf and thrown on the floor with my Harry Potter and LOTR book cases torn.
I immediately go outside and tell my mum this is what’s going on.
She was shocked and tells me she set the kids up to play in the TV room and that M was checking on them all the time.
I asked M and she said the kids wanted to play in my room and she didn’t think I would mind.
She was LIVID.
This is where I may be the *******.
I told my cousin that my laptop isnt a toy as its my work equipment and my mum bought me those book collections and they were really expensive and now they are ruined, he tells me they are just kids.
I told him if he can’t control his kids and let them act like barnyard animals then he should leave.
He ended up leaving and my dad told me I was completely out of line and that I should have more respect. My mum agreed with me, and apologized saying she told them not to go into mine or my brother’s room.
My cousin texted me saying I was completely rude and he cannot believe I disrespected him and that I’m being way too childish over books and a game and that I don’t get it because I don’t want kids.
I told him after meeting his they became solid birth control for me.
AITA?”
