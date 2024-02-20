Her Parents Insulted Her Fiance And Their Unborn Child, So She Uninvited Them To The Wedding
by Trisha Leigh
I suppose it can come as a shock to some people that the children we raise as little beans willing to listen to us eventually grow up into adults with their own opinions.
That said, it should be expected.
OP is engaged and her parents do not approve.
I (23F) have been dating Noah (25M) for more than 3 years now. We met through friends, he’s truly the loml.
Admittedly, my parents never liked him because I was only 19 while he was 22. I admit, this is natural and we gave them plenty of time to trust him. They also wanted me to marry someone more ‘polished’ (the word they used).
Noah is not catholic nor is he from a ‘wealthy’ background. He also has tattoos, which is a pretty big sin for my family. I knew my family was pretentious like that, but I never thought they’ll berate me for choosing my own life partner.
Noah is more successful than me and he takes care of me more than anyone else.
My brother used to tell me that my parents thought I was going through my ‘rebel’ phase later in life because I never used to go against their wishes before.
This is true, but I’ve explained to them that its because I didn’t know I had a choice. They thought I’ll breakup with him eventually.
When they learned of the baby they were expecting, the poo hit the fan.
A few months ago I found out that I’m pregnant. It was not planned at all. But Noah and I used to talk about family way before this, so even thought things are happening a lot earlier than we planned, we wanted to go ahead with it.
Soon after, Noah proposed as well. We hosted a dinner for both our families and told them the news and this is where things got out of control.
I didn’t want to shock them, so my brother had also told them that I was engaged, but I wanted to tell them about the pregnancy face to face.
I don’t get to see them much since they live far away and this was special to me. But this is one of the reasons I feel like I’m the AH, I feel like maybe I put too much pressure?
Anyways, they came, they saw the ring, and pretended to be okay with it. But after we got started eating they were continuously making snide remarks. Like how Noah could afford such a ring, or that its fake.
Now, Noah is not a person to take crap, and after a a lot comments, he told them that if they had the class they showed with their money (my name) wouldn’t have to be scared of telling them she’s pregnant
Her parents said some terrible things.
To say they were shocked is in an understatement. My mom started crying, my dad started fighting with my MIL about Noah trapping me.
I was so stressed and scared, they just kept shouting, Noah told them to get out, but before leaving my mother told me to “get rid of it”
Now that they’ve calmed down, they’ve asked to be invited to the wedding.
I couldn’t believe what she said. I still didn’t say anything. I was shocked. The next day when they called I told them they were uninvited from the wedding. They were okay even said they were free of a burden.
But after a week they called, apologised, and said that missing their only daughter’s wedding would be devastating but I shouted a lot that day. I called them names and I just lost it
It’s been a while, no contact. I overthink a lot nowadays, hormones I guess, but I want to know. What if I explained the pregnancy before they got shocked, maybe if I told them instead of Noah, idk.
They have given me everything my entire life, my education, everything. AITA?
Reddit’s going to let OP know whether or not she should give in!
The top comment warns her parents don’t see her as an adult.
They say if she loves her fiance, she’s got to let her parents go.
This person is more sympathetic as far as options going forward.
They’re happy her fiance stood up for her (and himself).
This whole story made me sad.
I hope she can find a way to enjoy her wedding and the rest of her pregnancy.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.