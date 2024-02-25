His Girlfriend Doesn’t Want His Kids To Shut Her Toddler Out Of Their Rooms, But He Believes They Should Have Some Privacy
by Trisha Leigh
Reddit talks quite a bit about the difficulties when trying to blend families.
If I’ve learned one thing by reading the stories, it’s that parents have to be very intentional, empathetic, and patient if they want their families to truly mesh and become one unit.
OP has two older children and his girlfriend has one toddler with autism.
I’ve been dating my girlfriend for a few months now. I’ve got two kids (10m and 7f) and she’s got one (3m).
Her son is autistic and that is new for both me and my kids so we’re trying to learn and understand.
His kids enjoy spending time in their rooms and will let her son in to go through their things on occasion.
My kids are pretty independent and love to do their activities in their bedrooms (Legos, art, etc).
My daughter on numerous occasions has let her son come into her room and go through her things, like her markers and such (just likes the colors, isn’t drawing on things).
Sometimes, though, they shut him out and his girlfriend doesn’t like it.
The other day my daughter moved him out of her room and closed the door and locked it.
He threw a fit and my girlfriend noticed this and came to me saying she feels that it is rude of my kids to shut him out of their rooms.
OP thinks it’s only fair.
I told her that those were their rooms and that her kid needs to understand boundaries and that my kids don’t have anywhere else in the house (besides the bathroom) to be alone.
I also said its not their responsibility to entertain her son. AITA?
Whose side is Reddit on? Let’s find out!
The top comment says OP is doing the right thing.
This person says teaching boundaries is super important for autistic children.
It’s never too early to start teaching respect.
And this commenter says this is just regular 3yo stuff.
They think it’s time he and his gf have a chat.
I don’t think anything is too far off the rails, here.
But it could turn into a big thing if they don’t nip it in the bud.
