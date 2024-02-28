Honeymooners Had A Horrible Experience At A Sandals Resort Because The Staff Constantly Tried To Sell Them Upgrades
by Matthew Gilligan
This would make my blood boil…
When I go on vacation, I want to be left alone 100% of the time.
No cell phone, no distractions, and especially no one hassling me about buying stuff I don’t need…so I feel for the woman who posted this video on TikTok.
Her name is Sam and she took to the social media platform to put a Sandals resort on blast for ruining her honeymoon.
Sam said that she and her husband were hassled by Sandals employees constantly about buying things and adding on services at the resort.
Sam gave an example and said that she and her husband were relaxing in the sun and multiple workers kept coming up to them to offer additional services. They decided to go to a “Do Not Disturb” zone at a pool to get away from the workers.
She also said that workers started knocking on their door every morning at 8 am to try to upsell them on items. Sam added that the workers were also rude when mopping floors and had no regard for privacy when people were using the bathroom in stalls.
Sam added, “I won’t come to Sandals again. Not because it’s not nice but because, like, if you want a vacation where you’re relaxing and already spending a lot of money only for people to harass you every like literally twenty to thirty seconds.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
@sam_d0ll
they were all RLY NICE THOUGH!
Here’s what people had to say.
This person won’t be going there anytime soon.
Another TikTokker nailed it.
And this person offered advice about how to handle this problem.
I would NOT be cool with this.
What a pain in the neck!
