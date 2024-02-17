Husband Complained About The Smell Of His Wife’s Cooking, So She Stopped Making Him Dinner For A While
Listen, friends…
If someone else is cooking for you, it’s best to just zip your lip and enjoy (or pretend to enjoy) the food.
Is that so hard?
Apparently…the answer is YES.
And this person had a funny story to tell about their parents that involves what I’m talking about!
Check out what they had to say.
Want me to get rid of food odor? No problem.
“This happened between my parents when they first got married. It’s by far the funniest thing that has ever happened and we tell this story all the time.
Their parents go WAY back.
Some background, my parents have been married for 34 years. They met in my dad’s hair salon when my uncle needed my mom to come with him to get his haircut. My dad saw my mom and it was like love at first sight for him. My dad asked my mom out three times before she said yes.
They dated for 4 years, got married, and had 2 daughters (my older sister and I). Within these 34 years of marriage, they did face hardships that brought them closer than ever. Currently my dad is a retired pastor, retired box plant worker, and retired beautician and my mom is a homemaker.
They know their roles.
The way our household is traditional, Christian, and loving. My dad is the head of the household and my mom is always behind him as his everything. However, my mom makes all of the decisions for the household so that it can run smoothly.
It’s not too extreme of what some of you may think. Some people would disagree with this, but that’s how I’ve been seeing it my entire life and it works. Everyone’s household dynamic is different.
I heard from my mom tell me that early on in their marriage that there have been some situations where my dad tries to show my mom that he’s more dominant than my her, knows more than her, etc. due to him being much older than my mom, but it never works out in his favor.
On with the story, when this happened both of my parents at the time were working. My dad worked at a box plant and my mom worked at another type of factory about 30 minutes out of state. One evening my mom was making a two headed hot plate dinner for her and my dad.
Do I smell something…?
My mom loves to cook and she is amazing cook. That woman cooks the best meals. Like a southern Sunday dinner type of meals. I’m already looking forward to her cooking for the holidays. One evening when my dad came home from work, my mom was in the kitchen cooking. My dad asks “what’s that smell”. My mom says “dinner”.
My mom thought my dad was going to say how good it smells and was going to be grateful. My dad ends up saying something along the lines of “ew get that food odor smell out of here.”
My mom was confused, but she didn’t want to argue and says okay.
Cue malicious compliance.
She opens windows all over the house trying to get rid of the smell. The next couple of days my parents only ate leftovers from what she cooked.
He was in for a surprise.
A couple of days pass, my mom gets off work and is sitting in the kitchen waiting for my dad to come home. She’s not cooking because my dad didn’t like the smell of the food she cooked. My dad gets home and asks “what’s for dinner” and “why I don’t smell anything”.
You asked for it!
My mom says “you wanted that food odor out of here so I didn’t cook anything.” My dad was shocked. My mom did exactly what he said. She pulled a petty level 1000 on him. He knew he screwed up. He apologized and ever since then, he has never ever complained about food odor. He actually looks forward to the smell of my mom’s cooking every time and wants the whole house to smell like her cooking.
Now my dad doesn’t even think about trying to test my mom or anything anymore. He knows he’s going to lose. He’s lucky he has 2 adult daughters that will help him on what he can say and not say to mom. We tell this story a lot and people love it because of how funny it is.”
