‘I don’t know. Santa didn’t come for me.’ – Woman Shows How Her Husband Hasn’t Filled Her Christmas Stocking For 10 Years
by Matthew Gilligan
This video is either gonna make you laugh or make you sad…it all depends on what kind of person you are…
A wife and mom named Aubree shared a video on TikTok and it spoke volumes about her marriage…
The video shows Aubree’s husband Josh filming family members unwrapping presents on Christmas and he asks if Aubree’s stocking is an extra one and she says, “No, its mine.”
Josh asked Aubree why her stocking is empty and she responded, “I don’t know. Santa didn’t come for me.”
The caption to her video reads, “It took him 10 years to notice it’s been empty this whole time, your wife’s stocking is your responsibility.”
Man…
Check out the video.
@whataboutaub
It took him 10 years to notice it’s been empty this whole time. @Josh Jones #marriedlife #marriage #husbandsoftiktok #fail #ohno #christmas #psa #pregnant
Here’s how people reacted.
This person made a good point…
Another woman was hurt by this.
And this TikTokker said moms get forgotten every Christmas…
Yeah… guys… ya gotta do better!
