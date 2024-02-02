February 2, 2024 at 10:28 am

Married Car Salesman With A Pregnant Wife Hits On A Customer So She Puts Him On Blast. – ‘You said that I could keep you company if I wanted to.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@shannfart

Work and play should be separate, my friends…

Most folks seem to know this life rule, but I guess not everyone got the memo…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about her experience with a pushy salesman at a car dealership.

She said, “Just a quick open letter to the guy who sold me a new car yesterday…the car is beautiful and it drives great. So thanks for that. I guess I was just curious as to what you meant whenever I left the dealership and you texted me and you said that we could be friends if I wanted to be friends with you.”

Source: TikTok/@shannfart

She continued, “And you said that I could keep you company if I wanted to. And I just wanted to know if you meant just you or you and your wife and your kid? Sorry, your pregnant wife. I just, I didn’t know if that was like a regular part of the car buying process or you know I don’t want any special treatment here especially not that kind. And I don’t really think that your pregnant wife and your kid would appreciate it either.”

Source: TikTok/@shannfart

The woman ended her video by saying, “I’m not friends with skeevy, disgusting ****bags with bad haircuts who cheat on their wives. Thanks for the car.”

Tell us how you really feel!

Source: TikTok/@shannfart

Now let’s see the video.

@shannfart

I literally just needed a car. Please go to therapy. #fyp #cheater #car

♬ original sound – Diet Coke™️

And here’s how people reacted.

One viewer thinks she needs to snitch.

Source: TikTok/@shannfart

Another Reddit user thinks she needs to let some folks know about this.

Source: TikTok/@shannfart

And one individual thinks this was inappropriate.

Source: TikTok/@shannfart

Maybe that guy shouldn’t be in sales?

Just a thought…

