Married Car Salesman With A Pregnant Wife Hits On A Customer So She Puts Him On Blast. – ‘You said that I could keep you company if I wanted to.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Work and play should be separate, my friends…
Most folks seem to know this life rule, but I guess not everyone got the memo…
A woman posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about her experience with a pushy salesman at a car dealership.
She said, “Just a quick open letter to the guy who sold me a new car yesterday…the car is beautiful and it drives great. So thanks for that. I guess I was just curious as to what you meant whenever I left the dealership and you texted me and you said that we could be friends if I wanted to be friends with you.”
She continued, “And you said that I could keep you company if I wanted to. And I just wanted to know if you meant just you or you and your wife and your kid? Sorry, your pregnant wife. I just, I didn’t know if that was like a regular part of the car buying process or you know I don’t want any special treatment here especially not that kind. And I don’t really think that your pregnant wife and your kid would appreciate it either.”
The woman ended her video by saying, “I’m not friends with skeevy, disgusting ****bags with bad haircuts who cheat on their wives. Thanks for the car.”
