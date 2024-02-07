Neighbors Refused To Leave Room For His Car, So He Wouldn’t Show Them Ring Cam Footage Of Car Damage
by Trisha Leigh
If you’ve lived any amount of time at all – especially if you’ve lived on your own – you know that neighbors can be a crap shoot.
The good ones are awesome, and become friends. The bad ones can absolutely ruin your life. Most are in the middle; they don’t bother you but they’ll let you know if you leave your garage door up all night.
OP lived in a nice neighborhood but parked on the street.
I live in a nice neighborhood, the driveway has room for 2 cars, it’s reserved for my dad and his girlfriend.
I park on the curb in front of our house that fits 2 cars comfortably.
His neighbors refused to leave him room on the curb, no matter how many times he asked.
My neighbor constantly has guests over, and the guests constantly park on that curb in front of our house, which wouldn’t be an issue if they parked properly, but they don’t.
They never do. They park directly in the middle of the curb leaving no room for other cars, and i work a closing shift as well, so ive been forced to find parking in the next street or park and walk back home in the cold rainy nights lugging 10-20lbs worth of items.
My dad has talked to them several times, telling their guests to leave room for other cars to park as well, but they don’t care, the same thing just happens the next day.
So, when they came asking for his Ring camera footage, he refused.
My neighbor got a new truck and someone dinked it, he came over today to ask if we can check our ring footage to see if it caught anything on camera.
Only I was at home but I just said no and shut the door on him.
He never had any neighborly courtesy over me having to walk the next street over or from a park to get home at like 12am in heavy rain.
So I did not care if his car got a scratch.
His father scolded him, but OP isn’t sure he should feel all that bad.
My dad saw the ring camera and asked me what happened.
I explained to him and he told me I shouldn’t do that because it made us look bad, but we did check the footage and our cameras never caught anything anyways so it isn’t our issue.
AITA?
Does Reddit agree with dad? Let’s find out!
The top comment says he missed an opportunity.
This person agrees that more should have been said.
But this commenter disagrees.
Most people figured the kid didn’t owe them anything.
When you know better, you do better.
I don’t think this kid was wrong.
But his dad might have had a point, too.
If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, drama, neighbors, reddit, ring camera, top, white text