Rude Customer Told Server That She Ruined Her Daughter’s Engagement Party Because Of Her Own Poor Planning. – ‘You think I can show up with no food?’
An engagement party is a big deal to most people but what if you’ve got no food for the event.
Well, the simple thing would be to actually have food already prepped but this mother didn’t and then tried to take it all out on a server and even blame her for ruining her daughter’s engagement party!
TikToker @.hannahbrown did a skit of herself responding to a customer who she said called up for a food order half an hour before her daughter’s engagement party and then blamed her for not being quick enough!
She told her followers how the woman ordered 6 sandwiches, 6 burgers, and 4 salads. When the TikToker told the woman it would take an hour, ouch.
‘What do you mean an hour? There is no reason it should take that long,’ the woman told @.hannahbrown.
Brown then tells the person that they ordered an amount of food typical for catering, which requires more time.
“‘No, I’m not interested in getting catering. I have my daughter’s engagement party in 30 minutes. And there has to be food there,’ What you don’t understand right now is that you are ruining my daughter’s engagement party. You think I can show up with no food? Or you think I can show up an hour late?'”
The TikToker responded politely to the customer: “OK, well, we would have easily been able to accommodate your request if you had just called ahead or placed the order online.”
But the issue comes to a complete fall out when the woman then makes the ultimate accusation.
‘If your goal was to ruin my day, then congratulations because you ruined it… Just so you know, my daughter is livid right now. This is supposed to be her engagement party,’ the woman said.
‘She’s supposed to be having a blast, but she’s blowing up my phone, texting me because there’s 15 hungry guests at my house right now and no food.’
The TikToker should have probably said any mother normally prepares way in advance for her grown child’s big days. But instead she said she was ‘sorry’ and the food was being made.
‘I’m sorry that you’re jealous that my daughter’s getting engaged and you’re not, but try not to take it out on us,” the woman responded.
Watch the full clip here:
@.hannahbrown
can you smell the part two cooking 🗣️#restaurantstory #hostesstiktok #serverproblems #hostessingtings #hostesstingz #hostessing #hostessproblems #customerservicestories #restauranttings #servertiktok #hostessingstories #serverstories
Here’s what people thought about the engagement takeaway disaster:
