Savvy Consumer Reveals How To Pay $0 On Your Internet Bills With The Affordable Connectivity Program. – ‘I applied and got approved immediately!’

by Chris Allen

Source: TikTok/@nina_moneymentor

The internet’s tipsters helpline strikes again!

This is what it’s all about. Strangers helping strangers, passing along knowledge.

And when that knowledge extends to how to save a dollar, people come a-runnin’.

Well one woman on TikTok, a wealth attainment coach named Nina, has some sage advice for us all.

So listen up.

Source: TikTok/@nina_moneymentor

She starts off her mini-TED talk saying that she knows people who pay $0/month for internet…!

Ok now I’m listening.

“It’s the Affordable Connectivity Program – this is an FCC benefit program that ensures households can afford WiFi.”

Source: TikTok/@nina_moneymentor

She explains further, “They take up to $30 off your cable bill.”

“The website will also tell you how to qualify, but make sure you sign up.”

I mean you’ve got me sold! Where do I sig – oh wait. She literally just said.

Source: TikTok/@nina_moneymentor

Now this particular enrollment period was slated to end on Feb. 7th.

But I would keep periodically checking back to see if they re-up the program later this year.

Make sure to check out her breakdown here:

@nina_moneymentor

I think the Affordable Connectivity Program is so cool because it seems that Wi-Fi and cable prices have skyrocketed over the past couple of years. Now I feel like I’m back in the 2010’s! 😌 But yes, one of my friends told me they are paying zero dollars a month! #affordableconnectivityprogram #triballands #internetbill #highspeedinternet

♬ original sound – Nina | Wealth Attainment Coach

Let’s see what folks had to say, shall we?

One commenter had some great advice on an alternative in the meantime.

Source: TikTok/@nina_moneymentor

Another person had a great tip on the college student side of things.

Source: TikTok/@nina_moneymentor

And the internet doth provide!

Source: TikTok/@nina_moneymentor

Seriously, I’m checking this one out now!

Categories: STORIES
