School Accuses Child Of Plagiarism And Says They Used AI, So Mom Tests The System Herself And Threatens Legal Action
by Addison Sartino
It’s important for school’s to have the proper resources for children with learning disorders.
This woman took to Reddit to share her story…
I have a 16 year old daughter that suffers from dyslexia and ADHD.
She has an IEP (Individualized Education Program) and enrolled in the special education program at our local high school. This last term she came down with mono and then Covid and missed a lot of school.
We were coming to the end of the term and her English teacher wouldn’t work with us on waiving some of the assignments she missed because of her illnesses.
The woman helped her daughter with a missing assignment.
One of the assignments she was missing was a short story about a dystopian society.
Because of her dyslexia, she has a hard time putting her thoughts in her head onto paper. We have helped her many times by having her verbally talk out the assignment and then help her write the sentences.
The ideas and plot were hers, but the actual text was a combination of mine and hers.
So obviously it had good grammar and punctuation compared to her normal writing style.
She made sure her daughter’s teacher knew that she had helped with the writing aspect.
The end of the term was right before Christmas break and she turned in the short story the day the term ended.
I emailed her English teacher explaining how she struggles putting words on paper and I helped her with the story but the idea and plot was hers.
She was pretty happy with the story and it made me happy to help her realize that she can write a good story.
The daughter was accused of plagiarism by her instructor.
That afternoon, we got an email from her teacher saying that he ran the story through an AI detection software and it was flagged as written by AI and my daughter had cheated and was getting a zero.
He also claimed he discussed it with other teachers and the school administration and they all agreed it was cheating.
I was livid.
The woman went through great lengths to prove her daughter’s character.
I immediately emailed him back reminding him of the email I sent earlier and it wasn’t written by AI.
But the teacher had left for Christmas break and didn’t respond.
I spent the days of Christmas break stewing about this. I started testing the AI detection software they use and it was easily tricked.
I would write paragraphs of text or copy letters to the editor into the AI detector and it would flag them as written by AI.
The mom found evidence that supported her statement.
I then asked ChatGPT to explain how AI detectors work and ran it through the AI detector and it came back as written by human.
Clearly this AI detector that claims 99% accuracy is full of crap.
I even contacted a lawyer to see what I could do if the school wouldn’t back down.
Without any conversation, the grade was corrected.
The day before school restarted, I noticed the teacher changed the grade from a 0 to a more accurate grade.
He didn’t contact me to apologize for calling her a cheater.
So when school restarted, I told my daughter to not attend his class.
Because she is upset, the mom doesn’t want her daughter to stay in his class.`
AITA for not letting her attend the English class with this teacher?
He is the only 10th grade English teacher for Special Ed English and the school said there aren’t any options to change her class schedule.
I refuse to accept this explanation and I want them to fix it.
Reddit users were pretty aligned with this story.
One person suggested speaking to the lawyer for more information.
This reader sided with the mom on everything outside of the daughter missing class.
Another person shared the same sentiment with banning her daughter from the class.
Hopefully the school does the right thing and supports the girl as best as possible.
