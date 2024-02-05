‘The top price is cheaper than the bottom.’ – Customer Complains That The Cheese Sale At His Local Grocery Story Just Doesn’t Add Up
by Laura Lynott
You better check your price tags for deals because for real, sometimes a deal isn’t all it seems – as one shopper found out!
A Kroger shopper told his followers on TikTok how extremely baffled he was when he saw cheese for sale at $1.49 and $4 for two blocks.
The original price for one block was $2.49 bear in mind!
That would mean, of course, the cheese worked out more expensive on that deal… and the shopper told his followers customers were being charged an extra dollar for buying more cheese!
@imperfectmark told his followers on one post: “Kroger is back at it again with those amazing deals! You could buy a block of cheese for $1.49 but if you buy two or more you can spend $2 instead. Wow.”
He then explained he dug further into this issue with a second clip.
He reiterated: “See this cheese? It says $1.49 for one block, two or more is $2!. So I try to joke with a store employee, and I tell her, I said, ‘Oh wow. So if I buy more cheese it’s more expensive? What?’”.
And then when a worker tried to explain the deal to the shopper, it still wasn’t any clearer.
This is clearly not a cheesy clip anyhow!
He added: “She’s like, ‘Oh no, honey,’ and she comes over and she shows me. She’s like, ‘This is the price if you buy two or more, that’s the price that you get’.”
This obviously cleared nothing up for the shopper. He said: “I said, ‘I know but it’s $1.49 but if I buy 2 or more it’s gonna be $2? That doesn’t make sense.’”
The Kroger staffer then explained how people didn’t read the bottom price tag, explaining the deal.
But for our shopper and me, this still didn’t make any sense. He told her: ‘But the top price is cheaper than the bottom.’”
Well, I thought I was bad at math at school….
Watch the full clip here:
@imperfectmark
#greenscreen the Kroger Saga continues #krogers #cheese #math #deals
Here’s what people thought of the cheese price issue:
Is this right, Kroger – was it part of a card deal?
Another person thinks it was a card deal.
One at a time on this deal sounds the way to go!
Be smart out there, shoppers!
