‘The water comes out for as long as you click it!’ – Woman Thinks She’s Discovered The Way That Timed Public Sinks Work, But Folks Aren’t So Sure
by Laura Lynott
It’s got to be one of the most important hygiene routines but what if you thought you knew how to wash your hands in a public washroom but didn’t this whole time.
Well, we really do need to know this kinda basic stuff, but sure sometimes the basic escapes us in the rush of life.
Nurse @eu_needme filmed herself switching a tap on in a public washroom and said she’d found out that the longer you hold it, the longer the tap stays on for.
But the internet didn’t necessarily agree with her and thought it was more a case of the pressure you place on the tap that results in how long it stays on for.
@eu_needme said: “I don’t know if I’m a moron but I was today years old when I learned that clicking this (the tap) depending on the seconds, depends how long the water comes out.”
She added: “See like this? It doesn’t last (she hit the tap quickly). Then you go like this.” She held the tap for eight seconds and counted down. The tap ran longer.
She said: “The water comes out for as long as you click it. No one ever told me that.”
Water, water everywhere and not enough coming out of the tap!
Watch the full clip here:
@eu_needme
I can not be the only person who didn’t know this
Here’s what people thought of the washroom discovery!
Ha, if only!
Under pressure. Taps work longer!
People aren’t buying this.
Yeah, I don’t think that’s how it works…
If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.