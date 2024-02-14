The World’s Rarest Insects, Tree Lobsters, Are Making A Comeback From The Brink Of Extinction
by Trisha Leigh
Insects don’t always get a ton of love from the general population, but if you take the time to really see and understand how they fit in the ecosystem, I don’t know…
They’re kind of cute, in an essential-type way.
That’s why scientists are heralding the return of this rare variety as a resounding reason to celebrate.
Entomologists say that “tree lobsters” were thought extinct in the 80 years prior to 2001, when they were rediscovered in the wild – though only an estimated 20-30 remained in the wild.
The stick insects (Dryococelus australis) live on Lord Howe Island in a near-vertical volcanic outcrop called Ball’s Pyramid.
The area is prone to bad weather and landslides, which has led to the species struggle to not only survive, but to flourish.
Like the koala, though, they eat only one species of food plant – Melaleuca howeana – so they can’t exactly pick up and move.
Sadly, those shrubs are being strangled by an invasive vine that can’t be removed for fear the cliffs will pull apart without them.
Several zoos around the world have stepped up to help, including the San Diego Zoo in the US, where entomologist Paige Howorth is in charge of their care.
“Bringing our guests close to this rare and iconic species is a great way to raise awareness for the lesser-known animals that run the world.”
And yes, they believe that every last species is important in a small way to the planet’s survival.
“In so many ways – pollination, decomposition, predation, and simply as food for other animals – invertebrates make life possible for us all.”
Lord Howe Island sits off the east coast of Australia, and the stick insects used to munch on a wider array of plant live there.
The rats brought by shipwrecks in the year 1918 devastated the population, however, and drove other native species – five birds, two plants, and 12 other invertebrates – to extinction as well.
The stick bugs were thought to be extinct as of 1986 (there had been no sightings since 1920), but people’s takes of their poop and skin sheds finally led to their rediscovery on the volcanic sea stack.
Their pretty incredible will to survive was chronicled by the animated Sticky, including the female’s ability to clone themselves through parthenogenetic reproduction.
Eventually, researchers took 4 of them and began a breeding program. The captive population now numbers in the thousands.
A simultaneous effort to eliminate the rats on Lord Howe Island has led to an increase in numbers for other native populations, like land snails and the flightless Lord Howe Woodhen.
Lord Howe Island resident Hank Bower says people are noticing.
“What is unfolding is an ecological renaissance. There’s a vine which we didn’t know what the fruit looked like, people are taking photos of insects and sending them to the Australian museum who are saying we’ve only got three of those on record ever but we are seeing hundreds of them. Everything is blooming, all the plants are flowering and we are seeing a carpet of seedlings.”
Once the rats are all but gone, programs like the one at the San Diego Zoo hope to reestablish the captive insects back on Lord Howe Island, according to NSW state government ecologis Nicholas Carlile.
“This species was once a major converter of vegetative matter and played an important function in the island’s ecology as an ecosystem engineer, increasing the richness and speeding up the recycling of nutrients. They are currently a missing piece of the puzzle and it would be phenomenal to see them back in the forest someday.”
It seems like they’re on track to have that happen.
I bet those little bugs will be happy to be back home, too.
